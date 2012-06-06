By Pritha Sarkar
| PARIS, June 6
PARIS, June 6 There is a reason why Rafa Nadal
is called "the Boss" by Nicolas Almagro and on Wednesday the
ruthless claycourt king fired his fellow-Spaniard in his pursuit
of a record seventh Roland Garros title.
Nadal defeated Almagro 7-6 6-2 6-3 to put another Spaniard
David Ferrer in the firing line in Friday's French Open
semi-finals.
Ferrer made it through to his first Paris semi at the ripe
old age of 30 after bouncing out British world number four Andy
Murray 6-4 6-7 6-3 6-2 on a soggy day in the French capital.
So how did the sixth seed rate his chances of reaching
Sunday's final?
"Winning a match against Rafa is almost impossible," he
summed up bluntly.
At least Ferrer struck a blow for the 30-somethings. By
joining Roger Federer, who turns 31 in August, in the last four,
it is the first time since 1969 that two 30-year-olds have made
it to the same stage at Roland Garros.
At 25, age was on Murray's side but unfortunately he failed
to make that count.
The Briton, a semi-finalist last year, had never beaten a
Spaniard on red dirt before Wednesday and the prospect of
breaking that losing run against Ferrer looked bleak from the
outset.
Ferrer had sliced through the draw with a perfect 12-0 sets
record and, although he dropped his first set on day 11 of the
championships, Murray never looked like he had the weapons to
bulldoze past an opponent nicknamed "The Wall".
Along with Ferrer, Nadal and Almagro had also won 12
consecutive sets coming into the quarter-finals but by the end
of the day only one man still held an intact record.
SHARAPOVA ADVANCES
Nadal called his friend Almagro "one of the best players of
the world".
His generosity, however, was nowhere to be seen on the
court. He teased Almagro during a close first set and then moved
in for the kill, finishing off his opponent with his 10th ace of
the match.
Almagro has now faced Nadal eight times and eight times he
was left gasping for air.
"I played one of the best matches I can play against Rafa,
but he's the number one of the world on this surface," said
Almagro.
"I knew that I would give everything I have to give because
I know that against Rafa you have to play your best tennis.
"I wanted to fight all the way against him. I fought against
Rafa, but he played a perfect match."
It was Nadal's 50th win at Roland Garros and, having not put
a foot wrong, signs are the no one, not even Federer and Novak
Djokovic who will contest the other semi-final, will be able to
stop the rampaging Mallorcan from lifting the Musketeers' Cup on
Sunday.
Maria Sharapova crept closer to fulfilling her burning
desire to hold aloft the Suzanne Lenglen Cup by setting up a
French Open semi-final date with Petra Kvitova.
Sharapova was greeted with menacing clouds and even a brief
shower burst on Philippe Chatrier Court but performed a quick
rain dance to slide into the last four with a 6-2 6-3 win over
Estonian Kaia Kanepi.
The victory allowed her to skip off court in 74 minutes,
leaving her plenty of free time to indulge in her favourite
Parisian pastime of "people watching" and "eavesdropping", while
over on Suzanne Lenglen Court fourth seed Kvitova was in danger
of missing out on the semi-final party.
The Czech hauled herself back from 2-4 down in the final set
before finally ending the adventure of 142nd-ranked Kazakh
qualifier Yaroslava Shvedova 3-6 6-2 6-4 to set up a meeting
with the woman she beat in last year's Wimbledon final.
