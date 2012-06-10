By Toby Davis
| PARIS, June 10
PARIS, June 10 Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal
will have to come back to finish their French Open final after
rain prevented a conclusion on Sunday with the match on a
knife-edge.
The encounter was halted with Nadal leading 6-4 6-3 2-6 1-2
but the momentum was with the Serb who had launched an early
evening fightback.
It had been a intriguing encounter.
Nadal came into the match the overwhelming favourite and
quickly took it by the scruff, claiming the first two sets.
His rasping forehand winners pierced holes in Djokovic's
defensive armour as he looked to be running away with the match,
while the Serb was doing all he could just to keep hold of his
temper.
He twice showed his petulance by tossing his racket and
smashing his chair as he lost control of the second set.
But as the drizzle began to fall and the evening gloom set
in, Djokovic launched a resilient revolt and roared in delight
as he secured a second break in the third before comfortably
closing it out.
It was then the Spaniard's turn to get rattled. Nadal began
to lose his cool at the beginning of the fourth as persistent
light rain made visibility tough and conditions treacherous
underfoot.
It was not just a trophy and a 1.25 million euro ($1.56
million) prizemoney on the line: Djokovic was bidding to become
only the third man to win all four grand slams consecutively
while Nadal was hoping to become the outright holder of the
record for Roland Garros titles.
The six-times champion was already a break down when the
match referee called players off for the second time at 1651 GMT
and despite hopes that play would resume, it was decided to
postpone the on-court duel until 1100 on Monday.
That was scant consolation to fans, many of whom had
travelled from abroad, to come and see tennis's best two players
fight out for high stakes.
A resounding theme among their complaints was the start
time. When bad weather had been forecast long in advance of
Sunday's final, why was the match not brought forward from its
scheduled start of 1500 local time (1300 GMT)?
"This is very bad organisation, they should have started the
match earlier because they knew the forecast," Vladimir Bojovic
told Reuters after travelling to Paris from Belgrade to support
Djokovic.
"This is just dreadful for tourists as we came for this day
and now we have pay even more money to change our flight tickets
and spend an extra night in the hotel."
It was left to tournament director Gilbert Ysern to provide
the answers.
"Why did we not start earlier? You have to imagine that even
though TV does not dictate, there are arrangements that are made
weeks and months before the event regarding starting times and
all that.
"You cannot change overnight and tell all broadcasters in
the world, "Sorry, but you have to change everything and wait
because we are going to change the schedule of tomorrow's
matches". It doesn't work like that."
FAST START
The match had looked like it was on the verge of turning
into another classic. Nadal was the hungrier of the two as he
raced into a 3-0 lead in the opening set with two breaks of
serve.
Djokovic immediately struck back to level but he allowed
Nadal to edge ahead again with a double fault at break point in
the seventh game.
The Spaniard did not turn down the gift and he finished the
set three games later with a forehand across court.
The second set began in a similar vein to the first with
Djokovic losing his opening service game with a double fault on
break point and then fighting back from 2-0 down to lead 3-2 as
the drizzle began to fall on Court Philippe Chatrier.
The Serb tossed his racket down in anger in the fifth game
before exhibiting extraordinary sportsmanship to gift Nadal a
point following a late and incorrect line call when the rules
called for it to be replayed.
Nadal then broke in the seventh game with a rasping forehand
winner, which again brought the worst out in the frustrated Serb
who, with a single swipe of his racket, smashed a hole in his
courtside bench.
The second seed moved to within one game of the set when
rain suspended play for 35 minutes and he was quick out of the
blocks on the restart, breaking to take the second set with a
scorching backhand winner on the run.
With the momentum firmly in his favour, Nadal broke early in
the third, but typically of a match in which service games were
hard to hold and breaks easy to come by, Djokovic levelled with
some rugged defence that brought out errors in the Spaniard.
The Serb then began to scamper around the court with
increased impetus, while Nadal moaned about the damp conditions
underfoot.
The world number one was not complaining. He let out a
trademark roar after breaking twice more before closing out the
set, the first Nadal has dropped in the tournament.
The rain got worse and balls became dirty as they picked up
damp clay from the court surface, and after consultation with
the referee the players left the arena.
When we stopped the match on the court, Rafa... didn't
really want to play on, and Novak said that the court was too
slippery to play on," tournament referee Stefan Fransson said.
The crowd slow clapped and pleaded for them to return and it
was announced that they would, but not until Monday.
($1 = 0.8021 euros)
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Pritha Sarkar)