Tennis-Acapulco International women's singles semifinal results
March 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the Acapulco International Women's Singles Semifinal matches on Friday 2-Kristina Mladenovic (France) beat 5-Christina McHale (U.S.) 7-5 4-6 6-2
PARIS May 28 Light rain delayed the start of French Open first-round action on Tuesday as impatient spectators were blocked from the Roland Garros courts on yet another gloomy Parisian day.
The sun made a brief appearance on Monday as all matches went to completion, but the expected return of rain forced organisers to delay the start of play by one hour, with no tie starting before 1200 local time (1000 GMT) on Tuesday.
Rain is forecast until mid-afternoon as temperature are set to barely reach 16 degrees Celsius.
Frenchwoman Marion Bartoli, the 13th seed, was set to open proceedings on Court Philippe Chatrier against Belarussian Olga Govortsova with world number one Novak Djokovic scheduled next against Belgium's David Goffin. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net)
NEW YORK, March 3 Seven-times grand slam winner Venus Williams, fresh off an inspirational run to the Australian Open finals at age 36, sees no end in sight on the tennis court, even envisioning another Olympics alongside her sister Serena.
March 3 (Gracenote) - Results from the Brazil Open Men's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Friday 2-Albert Ramos (Spain) beat Guido Pella (Argentina) 6-4 3-6 6-4 4-Joao Sousa (Portugal) beat 7-Federico Delbonis (Argentina) 6-3 6-1