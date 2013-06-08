PARIS, June 8 World number one Serena Williams clinched her second French Open title when she beat defending champion Maria Sharapova of Russia 6-4 6-4 in the final on Saturday.

The 31-year-old American, who won her first Roland Garros title in 2002, became the oldest player since tennis turned professional in 1968 to lift the Suzanne Lenglen Cup after overpowering the second seed on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Williams, who now has 16 grand slam titles to her name, recovered from a slow start to take the opening set after breaking three times.

She ended the contest on her first match point with an ace after one hour 46 minutes. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Martyn Herman)