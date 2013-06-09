PARIS, June 9 Rafa Nadal made light work of fellow Spaniard David Ferrer to win a protest-interrupted French Open final 6-3 6-2 6-3 on Sunday and become the first man to win eight singles titles at the same tournament.

Third seed Nadal, with a jaw-dropping 59-1 record at Roland Garros, collapsed on to the red clay after ending the contest on his first match point.

The match was briefly interrupted in the second set when a bare-chested protester ran onto Court Philippe Chatrier after letting off a flare before being dragged out by security.

The incident failed to derail Nadal, who prevailed after two hours 16 minutes in a one-sided final. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)