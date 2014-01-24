MELBOURNE Jan 24 A ruthless Rafa Nadal crushed his great rival Roger Federer 7-6(4) 6-3 6-3 on Friday to reach his third Australian Open final, in which he will play Stanislas Wawrinka.

On a breezy night at Rod Laver Arena, the 2009 champion extended his winning streak in grand slams to six over the Swiss master in an ominous display of precision and raw power.

Dominating Federer in the first set tiebreak, Nadal broke twice to charge through the second, and captured the decisive break in the third at 3-3 when his opponent blasted into the net-cord and the deflection sailed long.

Hitting winners from all corners, Nadal raised two match-points as Federer served to stay in the match and sealed it on the second after two hours and 24 minutes when the shell-shocked Swiss shanked a forehand long.

