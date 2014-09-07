NEW YORK, Sept 7 World number one Serena Williams swept past good friend Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark 6-3 6-3 in the U.S. Open final on Sunday to move into the record books with her 18th grand slam title.

It was the third straight and sixth U.S. Open crown for the 32-year-old American, her 18 career slams putting her into a tie with Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova for fourth place on the all-time list.

Having failed to get beyond the last 16 of the year's first three slams, Williams sailed through the U.S. Open without dropping a set, finishing off Wozniacki in a snappy 75 minutes.

For the 10th seeded Wozniacki, back in a grand slam final for the first time in five years, it was another frustrating end to a promising fortnight as she once again left Flushing Meadows empty handed, a major title still beyond her grasp. (Editing by Gene Cherry)