PARIS May 28 Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki joined the exodus of women's seeds at the French Open on Thursday when the Dane was bundled out in the second round by Germany's Julia Goerges.

Wozniacki, seeded five, joined Romanian third seed Simona Halep, last year's runner-up, and number six Eugenie Bouchard of Canada, after a 6-4 7-6(4) defeat on a blustery Phillipe Chatrier court.

Goerges, who has fallen to 72 in the rankings after rising into the top 20 in 2012, battled back from a break behind to clinch the opening set and then broke Wozniacki's serve at 5-5 in the second, only to falter when serving for the match.

She played a solid tiebreaker though to send Wozniacki spinning to a second successive early defeat at Roland Garros after she fell in the first round last year.

Sara Errani, the runner-up in 2012, avoided any mishaps though as the Italian beat Carina Witthoeft of Germany 6-4 7-6(4).

The men's draw has been relatively free of high-profile casualties so far and Croatian ninth seed Marin Cilic continued the trend with an easy 7-6(3) 6-1 6-1 defeat of Italian qualifier Andrea Arnaboldi to move into the third round.

Women's top seed Serena Williams faces Germany's Anna-Lena Friedsam later while a packed day five schedule at Roland Garros includes nine-times men's champion Rafa Nadal up against fellow Spaniard Nicolas Almagro, top seed Novak Djokovic against Luxembourg's Gilles Muller and third seed Andy Murray facing Portugal's Joao Sousa. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Julien Pretot)