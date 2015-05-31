PARIS May 31 Rain stopped play at the French Open on Sunday with home favourite Alize Cornet in trouble against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina on Court Philippe Chatrier.

French number one Cornet, appearing the last 16 at Roland Garros for the first time, was trailing 3-0 and Svitolina had a game point to extend her lead when rain began to fall.

Play was suspended on all courts and with inclement weather forecast for most of Sunday, a lengthy delay is expected.

Former champion Ana Ivanovic was also in early action and was leading 3-2 against Russian ninth seed Ekaterina Makarova before the weather closed in.

The championships have so far been unaffected by rain, despite the often cool and overcast conditions.

Should the weather relent, another home hope Gael Monfils, one of five Frenchmen through to the last 16, will take on 17-times grand slam champion and second seed Roger Federer.

Women's defending champion Maria Sharapova was scheduled last on Court Suzanne Lenglen against Czech Lucie Safarova. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by John O'Brien)