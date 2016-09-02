NEW YORK, Sept 1 After 17 trips to Flushing Meadows and six U.S. Open titles Serena Williams did something on Thursday she had never done before -- win a match indoors.

With the new high-tech retractable roof over Arthur Ashe Stadium slammed shut because of persistent rain, Williams swept past American compatriot Vania King 6-3 6-3 in a tidy 65 minutes to ease into the third round.

"It was a little different playing with Ashe closed but it still feels great," said Williams.

Indoors or outdoors, night or day, rain or shine, it has made little difference to Williams at the U.S. Open, the 34-year-old having now racked up 86 victories at Flushing Meadows.

Williams's victory against an over-matched King may have been one of her easiest, the world number one in complete control from the outset, looking like a champion who never had to shift out of first gear.

Williams arrived at the year's final grand slam with concerns swirling around a sore shoulder that hampered her at the Rio Olympics and forced her to pull out of a tournament in Cincinnati.

But she put any doubts about her fitness to rest, blasting 13 aces past King while hitting 38 winners to just four by her opponent. (Editing by Andrew Both)