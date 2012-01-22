(repeats to send to additional codes. No change in text)
* Clijsters shrugs off ankle injury
* Tomic no match for Swiss
By Peter Rutherford
MELBOURNE, Jan 22 "Built Belgian tough" might
become a badge of honour for future tennis generations after
courageous Kim Clijsters' win over Li Na on Sunday, while Roger
Federer dashed the dreams of home fans by crushing young gun
Bernard Tomic.
On a day when the clouds cleared, the mercury bubbled and
temperatures soared, Rafa Nadal won a battle of Spanish lefties
against Davis Cup team mate Feliciano Lopez, and Tomas Berdych
was booed mercilessly for a petulant show of bad sportsmanship.
Defending champion Clijsters crumpled to the court at 3-3 in
the first set after her left ankle rolled sickeningly over.
The Belgian, bidding farewell to the Australian Open in the
final year of her career, had her ankle heavily strapped and Li
took advantage to win the first set.
The 28-year-old Belgian clawed her way back into the match
to win the second set in a tiebreak as the crowd began to
believe she could pull off the win. Clijsters closed out the
match 4-6 7-6 6-4 to keep her hopes alive of a fifth grand slam
title.
However, she conceded the injury had made her think about
quitting against Li, whom she beat in the 2011 final.
"It definitely crossed my mind at some point, but I knew if
I could just try to let the medication sink in ... the pain
would go away a little bit and maybe with the adrenaline I could
just fly through it," she said.
TOMIC THUMPED
Clijsters was joined in the quarter-finals by number three
seed Victoria Azarenka, who endured her traditional late-game
hiccup before beating Iveta Benesova 6-2 6-2.
World number one Caroline Wozniacki endured a nervy second
set against Jelena Jankovic before clinching a 6-0 7-5 win.
Still giddy from Lleyton Hewitt's heroics against Milos
Raonic, Australian fans could barely believe they had two
players in the men's fourth round, but hopes that 19-year-old
Tomic could depose four-times champion Federer proved wide of
the mark.
Teen Tomic had already come through two five-setters to
reach the fourth round while 30-year-old Federer looked as fresh
as a daisy in securing a 6-4 6-2 6-2 win.
The Swiss, bidding to match Roy Emerson's record of five
Australian Open titles, will face former U.S. Open champion Juan
Martin Del Potro in the quarter-finals.
Federer agreed Tomic had the potential to win silverware.
"I think he has had a wonderful tournament and there's much
more that's going to come the Australian way," he said.
"It's going to be tough against Del Potro. I don't look
beyond that because he's coming up strong. He has had a good
year, played all the top guys again and pushed us all."
BERDYCH BOOED
World number two Nadal, with heavy strapping on knee, ankle
and foot, huffed and puffed his way past Lopez with little
Spanish sparkle but was happy to go no more than three sets.
Memories of his last eight withdrawal against Andy Murray
two years ago, and defeat at the hands of David Ferrer last
year, still haunt him.
"Hopefully it won't happen this time," said Nadal after his
6-4 6-4 6-2 win. "Every year is different. I had a bad
experience for the last two years here. It's tough to have to go
out of a tournament like Australia in quarter-finals."
In the day's only real note of controversy, Czech Berdych
was booed off Hisense Arena after a bad tempered 4-6 7-6 7-6 7-6
win over Nicolas Almagro.
Berdych refused to shake hands with the Spaniard after he
sealed the win because he felt the 10th-seeded Almagro had
deliberately blasted a return at his head during the fourth set.
"The court is pretty big and you always have some space to
put the ball in," number seven Berdych complained. "And not even
if you are standing three or four metres from the guy (does he
need) to hit it straight to your face.
"This is not the way how tennis is."
Berdych's courtside interview was drowned out by the crowd
booing and hissing, while tennis coach and commentator Brad
Gilbert said he was appalled at the Czech's decision.
(Additional reporting by Will Swanton, editing by Pritha
Sarkar)