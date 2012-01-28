By Ian Ransom
| MELBOURNE
MELBOURNE Jan 28 All the top three's
charitable talk of new challengers ready to end their grand slam
hegemony at the Australian Open has come to nothing and the top
two seeds Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal will contest their third
consecutive major final on Sunday.
The rivalry between Nadal and Serb Djokovic appears set to
challenge that of the Spaniard's long double-act with former
world number one Roger Federer.
But where Nadal and Swiss Federer's matchups inspired mutual
admiration, the Spaniard's relationship with Djokovic, the man
who poached his top ranking last year, is far more complex and
the barbs have been flying from both camps in the leadup.
Defending champion Djokovic, dragged into a near five-hour
slog with fourth seed Andy Murray on Friday, has a day's less
rest to recover than Nadal, and was thus more happy to talk of
their recent head-to-head record.
"I know that I maybe have a mental edge because I've won six
finals the five or six times we played in 2011 and I've had lots
of success against him," said the 24-year-old Djokovic who holds
a losing 16-13 record to Nadal, but has beaten him the last six
times they have played.
The losses, all in finals, included last year's Wimbledon
and U.S. Open crowns.
"On the other hand, it's a new year. It's a new challenge,"
added Djokovic. "It's a different situation. As I said, he has
maybe a day advantage over me for recovery and for getting ready
for the finals."
While pushed, Nadal finished his four-set semi-final against
third seed Federer on Thursday full of running and brimful of
confidence, having inflicted an eighth defeat of the Swiss in
their record-equalling 10th grand slam encounter.
That allowed the 25-year-old the luxury of watching Djokovic
on television as the Serb closed out the match against Murray
with spare fuel in the tank, despite having appeared a panting,
sweating wreck halfway through.
Djokovic, who also appeared to struggle before blasting
fifth seeded Spaniard David Ferrer in straight sets in their
quarter-final, blamed an allergy for giving him a blocked nose
and breathing difficulties.
A skeptical Nadal, looking relaxed and assured in a white
T-shirt, suggested it was mere naked gamesmanship.
"It's funny, no? I saw the match yesterday on the TV show on
the channel seven when he was in the fifth set moving
fantastically well, and they show images from two hours fifty
(minutes) before and seems like he was destroyed," the 10-times
grand slam champion said on Saturday.
"Two hours fifty later he was in perfect condition. So it is
difficult to imagine that he has these problems. I don't know."
"NOT CRAZY UNFAIR"
Nadal also returned serve at the suggestion that his extra
day's rest was unfair on Djokovic, given the Spaniard had
recovered from a similar position to upset Roger Federer for the
2009 title.
Then, Nadal had played a five-hour, 14-minute semi-final
over compatriot Fernando Verdasco, the longest match on record
at Melbourne Park, before beating Federer in a five-set classic
for his first title on the blue hardcourt of Rod Laver Arena.
"I had only one day and Federer had two, no?" he said. "I
was recovered for the final, so I think you can say it's unfair,
yes, but not crazy unfair.
"Having one day off, I believe you are not in big trouble."
While fitness may ultimately decide who wins the tournament,
a lack of it is unlikely to concern either Nadal or four-times
grand slam champion Djokovic, bidding for his third title at
Melbourne Park.
Two of the fittest players on the tour, neither Djokovic nor
Nadal will sweat about the possibility of a five-set marathon.
Nadal came to Melbourne Park brushing off queries about a
shoulder injury, and despite suffering a painful knee twinge the
night before his opening match, has steadily returned to his
scrambling fist-pumping best.
Nadal's quarter-final win over Czech seventh seed Tomas
Berdych, where he came back from being one point shy of a
two-sets to love deficit, appeared the circuit-breaker and he
later spoke of playing his best tennis since the first half of
2011 -- before his long run of losses to the Serb.
Prior to Murray, Djokovic had only conceded one set for the
tournament, to gritty Australian former world number one Lleyton
Hewitt, and for all his declared breathing issues, has motored
through the tournament with a succession of clinical victories.
"(Nadal) has a fighting spirit. He has very few weaknesses.
He's very eager and motivated to win the title - as much as I
am," said Djokovic. "It's unpredictable what's going to happen."
