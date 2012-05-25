Tennis-Qatar Open women's singles round 1 results
Feb 13 (Gracenote) - Results from the Qatar Open Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Samantha Stosur (Australia) beat Anastasija Sevastova (Latvia) 7-5 6-4
PARIS May 25 Six-times champion Rafa Nadal was handed a smooth looking path to the French Open final on Friday, avoiding the half of the draw featuring world number one Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer who are seeded to meet in the semi-finals.
The Spanish second seed, who appeared back to his awe-inspiring best on clay in Rome earlier this month after an unfortunate slip-up on the Madrid blue surface, could face Briton Andy Murray in the semi-final.
The defending champion will need, however, to keep his guard up in a first-round encounter with Italian Simone Bolelli before a likely match against claycourt specialist Juan Monaco of Argentina in the third round.
The French Open starts on Sunday. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Patrick Johnston)
MADRID, Feb 13 Rafael Nadal's uncle, Toni Nadal, will step down as his coach after this year's ATP Tour, as he feels he has been sidelined by other figures in the player's entourage, he told an Italian tennis magazine.
Feb 13 (Gracenote) - Standings from the ATP Tour singles Points 1 (1) Andy Murray(Britain) 11540 2 (2) Novak Djokovic(Serbia) 9825 3 (3) Stan Wawrinka(Switzerland) 5695 4 (4) Milos Raonic(Canada) 4930 5 (5) Kei Nishikori(Japan) 4625 6 (6) Rafa Nadal(Spain) 4295 7 (7) Marin Cilic(Croatia)