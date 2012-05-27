* Venus could face difficult second round
By Clare Fallon
PARIS, May 27 Venus Williams tamed a plucky
teenaged fan who once emailed her for playing tips while fellow
American Andy Roddick found himself off target as he bowed out
in the first round of the French Open on Sunday.
For Williams, who returned to the tennis tour in March after
being diagnosed with a fatigue-inducing blood disorder, her
tortuous 4-6 6-1 6-3 win over 120th-ranked Argentine Paula
Ormaechea on a sparsely-populated showcourt was a far cry from
her heyday.
The winner of seven grand slams, including five Wimbledon
titles, struggled to hold her own serve as Ormaechea, 19,
refused to go quietly.
Williams found some of her old strength of mind to break the
Argentine to love in the ninth game of the deciding set and take
the victory, but her next task could be a hard one - she could
face third-seeded Pole Agnieska Radwanska who plays lowly
Serbian Bojana Jovanovski on Monday.
"She played beautifully," Williams said of Ormaechea, who
grew up idolising the Williams sisters. "I was mostly hoping
that my experience would help me out."
Former U.S. Open champion Roddick, who has never been at
home on the red clay of Roland Garros, watched 13 aces whistle
past him as he was beaten 6-3 6-3 4-6 6-2 by Frenchman Nicolas
Mahut.
The 29-year-old Roddick missed two months of the tour before
last week's World Team Championship in Duesseldorf because of a
hip injury but refused to use that as an excuse.
"I lost a match to a guy who played better than I did," he
told a news conference.
Mahut followed hot on the heels of fifth-seeded compatriot
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in reaching the second round, giving the
French fans some cheer after wildcard Jonathan Dasnieres de
Veigy had lost a brave battle against 2003 champion Juan Carlos
Ferrero of Spain earlier in the day.
SLUGGISH START
Tsonga, the highest seed in action on a low-key opening day,
had to pull himself together after a sluggish start to beat
Russian qualifier Andrey Kuznetsov 1-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 on Court
Philippe Chatrier.
Tsonga, who will now face Cedrik-Marcel Stebe of Germany,
said he always found the first match of a big event hard.
"Very often I have difficulties, I have to find my
bearings," he told a news conference. "All players could tell
you that practising has nothing to do with an official match.
When you start a tournament, you don't have your bearings on the
court."
Ferrero, who at the age of 32 already has one eye on life
after tennis with a hotel and other interests, beat Dasnieres de
Veigy 6-1 6-4 6-3 on a sunny Suzanne Lenglen Court and will now
meet Croatian Marin Cilic.
Ninth seed Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina needed
treatment on his left knee before he beat Spain's Albert
Montanes 6-2 6-7 6-2 6-1.
Del Potro said the injury had been bothering him since the
Madrid Open semi-finals a fortnight ago and he was glad to get
his first Paris match over quickly.
"I will have two days to work with the physio on my knee. So
I have time to recover and be in good shape for the next match,"
he said.
Australian Samantha Stosur also had bad memories of Madrid,
where she disliked the new, blue clay, and was glad to be back
on the red dust of Roland Garros.
"It's nice to be on a real clay court again," the sixth seed
said after dismissing Briton Elena Baltacha 6-4 6-0 in little
more than an hour.
Former world number one Ana Ivanovic, seeded 13th, was even
swifter in dispatching Spanish qualifier Lara
Arruabarrena-Vecino 6-1 6-1.
The women's defending champion Li Na of China will be in
action on a busier day on Monday, when men's world number one
Novak Djokovic and 16-times grand-slam winner Roger Federer will
also take to the showcourts.
(Editing by Pritha Sarkar)