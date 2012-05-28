PARIS May 28 Roger Federer's bid for a record
17th major tennis title began with another landmark on Monday,
when he won his 233rd match at a grand slam event, equalling the
achievement of Jimmy Connors.
Federer beat German Tobias Kamke 6-2 7-5 6-3 in the first
round of the French Open and can surpass American Connors's
professional-era record by continuing his progress here.
Women's world number one Victoria Azarenka was lucky to
advance after being five points away from defeat against Italian
Alberta Brianti in their first-round match, but turned the
tables to scrape through 6-7 6-4 6-2.
Federer, the 2009 champion at Roland Garros and runner-up
four times to Rafa Nadal, hit some wayward shots against the
78th-ranked Kamke but was happy to get through in straight sets.
"They are never easy, those first rounds," the Swiss world
number three told a news conference. "I missed a few too many
shots but I was in the lead so I could afford to do those."
Asked about matching Connors's record, Federer said he had
not been aware of it before the match.
"But I'm very happy, because Jimmy Connors was a huge
champion, still is, so it's a great pleasure," he added.
"That (record) is a big one, because (it means) longevity.
I have been so successful for such a long time and to already
tie that record, (at) 30 years old is pretty incredible, so I'm
very happy."
Federer will now meet Romania's Adrian Ungur who beat
Argentine David Nalbandian 6-3 5-7 6-4 7-5.
Australian Open champion Azarenka, who would have been the
first top-seeded woman to lose in the opening round, hit 60
unforced errors in her two hours 16 minutes on Philippe Chatrier
court.
"I think that says it all," the Belarussian said. "Bad days
happen."
She was happy, though, that a shoulder injury which forced
her to pull out of the Italian Open nearly two weeks ago had
healed.
"It's much better, the pain went away," she said. "But I
didn't have much time to prepare."
Defending champion Li Na raced through her opening match,
thrashing Romanian Sorana Cirstea 6-2 6-1 in 58 minutes.
Li, who became the first player from an Asian nation to win
a grand slam singles title here last year, said she was still
smarting from her narrow defeat by Maria Sharapova in the
Italian Open final eight days ago.
"The final in Rome still killing me. After the final I told
everyone 'don't talk to me about tennis (for) like three days',"
she said.
Fifteenth seed Dominika Cibulkova was also swift in beating
French wildcard Kristina Mladenovic 6-2 6-1 and will play
American Vania King in the second round.
Men's world number one Novak Djovokic, who wants the French
Open title to complete a sweep of the grand slams, was playing
Potito Starace of Italy on Monday, while defending champion
Nadal will join the fray on Tuesday.
