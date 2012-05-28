* Federer equals Connors's record of grand slam match wins
* Djokovic enjoys straightforward win
* Azarenka has narrow escape in first round
By Clare Fallon
PARIS, May 28 First-round victories at the
French Open put Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in reflective
mood on Monday, with the Swiss chalking up a new landmark and
the Serbian world number one considering the pressure of always
trying to win.
Federer equalled Jimmy Connors's record of 233 grand-slam
match wins with a 6-2 7-5 6-3 defeat of German Tobias Kamke, the
first step, he hopes, on the road to a record 17th title at one
of the big four tournaments.
Djokovic, though, has a record of his own on his mind and,
after a mostly straightforward, 7-6 6-3 6-1 win over Italian
Potito Starace, turned his thoughts towards trying to complete
his grand-slam collection and becoming the first man in 43 years
to hold all four titles at once.
"The situation that I found myself in this year before
Roland Garros is to make history eventually if I go all the way
through," Djokovic told a news conference.
"But, look, it doesn't give me an extra negative pressure; I
really think it's a challenge and something to embrace and to
enjoy."
Djokovic will now play Blaz Kavcic of Slovenia, who ended
former U.S. Open and Wimbledon champion Lleyton Hewitt's
tournament with a 7-6 6-3 6-7 6-3 win after the injury-hit
Australian had been given a wildcard.
Federer took time to look back on his long career as he
began his 50th consecutive grand slam event.
"I obviously love the big tournaments," the Swiss said. "I
have been so successful for such a long time and to already tie
that (Connors's) record, (at) 30 years old is pretty incredible,
so I'm very happy.
"When you look at the tournaments like this and you step
back, you realise you have been playing for quite a long time.
"When I started, I loved playing against those famous
players I used to see on TV. Now I'm playing against younger
players, a new generation. It's also very nice."
Federer, on course to meet Djokovic in the semi-finals if
both men survive, will now meet Adrian Ungur of Romania, who
knocked out Argentine David Nalbandian 6-3 5-7 6-4 7-5.
MISERABLE MOMENT
Victoria Azarenka also had much to chew over after coming
within five points of going down in the record books as the
first women's top seed to lose in the opening round of the
claycourt grand-slam event.
Thoughts of flights home to Minsk flitted through her mind
at 6-7 0-4 down against Italian Alberta Brianti, 10 years her
senior at 32, the Belarussian admitted.
"The important thing in that really miserable moment, I
stayed strong and I just went for my shots," Azarenka added
after turning the tide to win 6-7 6-4 6-2.
One-sided victories in the sunshine by defending champion Li
Na and third seed Agnieszka Radwanska flagged up the lack of
depth in women's tennis with both players detained on court for
less than an hour.
Li, a superstar at home in China after last year's Roland
Garros win, beat Romania's Sorana Cirstea 6-2 6-1, while Pole
Radwanska showed even less mercy, thrashing Serbian Bojana
Jovanovski 6-1 6-0.
Frenchwoman Marion Bartoli, buoyed up by the crowd on the
Suzanne Lenglen Court, was also a swift winner, defeating Czech
qualifier Karolina Pliskova 6-3 6-3.
Radwanska's second-round task will be an interesting
match-up with former world number one Venus Williams, though the
American is the first to admit that she is still searching for
her old form after being diagnosed with a fatigue-inducing
illness.
The tournament lost women's 11th seed Vera Zvonareva of
Russia and men's number 15 Feliciano Lopez of Spain to injury,
while local hero Arnaud Clement collected an unusual win when
his Russian opponent Alex Bogomolov Jr retired at matchpoint
down because of severe cramp.
Defending champion Rafa Nadal enters the fray on Tuesday,
when former women's singles winner Serena Williams and world
number two Maria Sharapova also have their first-round ties.
