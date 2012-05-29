PARIS May 29 Maria Sharapova, chasing the one
grand slam title to elude her, began her French Open campaign
strongly on Monday with a whitewash of Romanian Alexandra
Cadantu.
Former champion Francesca Schiavone and Wimbledon winner
Petra Kvitova also progressed in straight sets on another sunny,
hot day at Roland Garros.
Sharapova's 48-minute win was the first 6-0 6-0 result of
the tournament and took the Russian through to a meeting with
Japan's Ayumi Morita.
"I am really happy with the way my preparation has been
coming into this tournament," former world number one Sharapova
told a news conference. "I feel like every year I have improved
and I enjoy it much more."
Schiavone, the winner in 2010 and runner-up to China's Li Na
last year, enjoyed a 6-3 6-1 victory over Japan's Kimiko
Date-Krumm, the third-oldest woman to play at Roland Garros in
the professional era at 41.
By contrast, Kvitova found herself up against the youngest
player in this year's draw, Australian wildcard Ashleigh Barty
who turned 16 last month.
The Czech, seeded fourth, won 6-1 6-2 in 54 minutes and will
now play either Pole Urszula Radwanska or Frenchwoman Pauline
Parmentier.
Claycourt specialist David Ferrer, a quarter-finalist twice
here and the sixth seed, eased to a 6-3 6-4 6-1 victory over
unheralded Slovakian Lukas Lacko.
Lacko tried to fight back towards the end, saving three
breakpoints to hold serve for 4-1 in the third set, but it was
already too late and he surrendered serve to the Spaniard in the
seventh game to go out.
Serbian Janko Tipsarevic was briefly put off his stride when
an elderly spectator had to be helped from the stands in
mid-game during the third set after suffering from the heat on
Court One.
The eighth seed recovered his concentration to defeat
American Sam Querry 2-6 6-4 7-6 6-3 and reach the second round
where he will face either compatriot Albert Ramos or Frenchman
Benoit Paire.
