* Nadal opens defence with straight-sets win
* Sharapova whitewashes first opponent
* Schiavone and Kvitova enjoy easy victories
By Clare Fallon
PARIS, May 29 Rafa Nadal's campaign for a record
seventh French Open title began with a straight-sets victory
over outclassed Italian Simone Bolelli on Tuesday, while Maria
Sharapova opened with a whitewash of Romanian Alexandra Cadantu.
Nadal, defending champion and second seed, thrashed Bolelli
6-2 6-2 6-1 in just short of two hours on the sunny Philippe
Chatrier court.
Playing in a shocking-pink shirt, Nadal completely dominated
an error-prone Bolelli, who summed up his ordeal in three words:
"Today, no chance."
Spaniard Nadal, aiming to win his 11th grand slam title,
will next play Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin.
Sharapova, chasing the one grand slam title to elude her,
beat Cadantu 6-0 6-0 in 48 minutes, taking her through to a
meeting with Japan's Ayumi Morita.
"I feel like with every year I have improved and I enjoy it
much more," the Russian former world number one told a news
conference.
"I feel like I'm moving a lot better than I did in years
previously, which has helped me a lot in the recovery process
within the point."
Former champion Francesca Schiavone and Wimbledon winner
Petra Kvitova also progressed in straight sets.
Schiavone, the winner in 2010 and runner-up last year,
enjoyed a 6-3 6-1 victory over Japan's Kimiko Date-Krumm, the
third-oldest woman to play at Roland Garros in the professional
era at 41.
The Italian said she had been nervous before stepping out on
the court where she lost last year's final to Li Na of China.
"I was really very tense because to play on the central
court, to feel all you can feel on such a big court and to be
here with your hopes and dreams is very difficult.
"But as soon as I came on, I started to breathe and to
move," she told reporters.
YOUNGEST PLAYER
Kvitova found herself up against the youngest player in this
year's draw, Australian wildcard Ashleigh Barty who turned 16
last month.
The Czech, seeded fourth, won 6-1 6-2 in 54 minutes and will
now play Pole Urszula Radwanska.
Claycourt specialist David Ferrer, a quarter-finalist twice
here and the sixth seed, eased to a 6-3 6-4 6-1 victory over
unheralded Slovakian Lukas Lacko.
Serbian Janko Tipsarevic was briefly put off his stride when
an elderly spectator had to be helped from the stands in
mid-game during the third set after suffering from the heat on
Court One.
The eighth seed recovered his concentration to defeat
American Sam Querry 2-6 6-4 7-6 6-3 and was full of praise for
his opponent afterwards.
"He was playing out of his mind, hitting winners from
everywhere, playing a little bit outside the situation how you
normally should play on clay," Tipsarevic told a news
conference.
"All credit to him. Everything was going in. I'm happy that
I managed to stay positive, stay quiet, not really talk too much
when somebody is killing me on the court like he did in the
first set."
(Additional reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha
Sarkar and Martyn Herman)