PARIS May 31 Fourth seed Andy Murray, grimacing
in pain, battled his way into the third round of the French Open
on Thursday by defeating Finn Jarkko Nieminen 1-6 6-4 6-1 6-2
despite back problems.
The Briton was joined in the third round by French fifth
seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, who returned to complete a match
suspended overnight because of rain and finished off German
Cedrik-Marcel Stebe 6-2 4-6 6-2 6-1.
Murray was a semi-finalist last year - his best result at
the claycourt grand slam - but looked to be heading for an early
exit in the first set of his match on Philippe Chatrier court.
He summoned the trainer three times and lay, with his teeth
clenched, as his back was massaged, then got up again to move
stiffly around the court. At changeovers, he stayed on his feet
rather than sitting down.
Nieminen, however, was unable to take advantage and as the
match progressed, and Murray loosened up and started going for
more shots, the 48th-ranked Finn began hitting unforced errors.
When he hit a backhand out to give Murray breakpoint at 2-4
in the fourth set, Nieminen dashed his racket to the ground and
stamped on it. His next action was a double fault and Murray
found himself serving for the match.
Though Nieminen saved one matchpoint with a winning service
return, Murray hit a service winner on the second and will now
play Colombian Santiago Giraldo, who knocked out 25th seed
Bernard Tomic of Australia 6-4 6-1 6-3.
Nieminen said he was disappointed with himself, adding: "I
feel like I had him - I felt that I should have taken the second
set. Overall I'm not happy the way I played."
Tsonga had gone off court on Wednesday evening level at one
set all and 1-1 in the third with Stebe when rain fell on Roland
Garros for the first time this week.
The Frenchman started Thursday with a break and needed less
than an hour to see off Stebe and set up an appointment with
either Serbian 28th seed Viktor Troicki or Italian Fabio
Fognini.
Tsonga was delighted that rain had cut short Wednesday's
play, saying he had had trouble concentrating.
"It was children's day yesterday - there was a lot of noise,
and I was getting a bit crazy," he told a news conference. "So I
think it was a good idea the match was stopped yesterday and I
could start again in far better conditions for me."
Sixth-seeded Spaniard David Ferrer had a straightforward,
6-3 6-3 6-2 win over French player Benoit Paire and will now
play either 27th seed Mikhail Youzhny of Russia or Dutchman
Robin Haase.
Women's fourth seed Petra Kvitova, who has had a year marked
by illness and injury, was in fine form on the Suzanne Lenglen
court, swiftly beating Pole Urszula Radwanska 6-1 6-3.
Local favourite Arnaud Clement, the oldest man in the draw
at 34, bade goodbye to Roland Garros after 15 appearances here
with an emotional ceremony on court after his 3-6 7-6 0-6 6-2
6-1 defeat by Belgian lucky loser David Goffin.
Former Davis Cup captain Guy Forget and French tennis
federation president Jean Gachassin presented Clement with a
glass cube containing a sample of the Roland Garros clay.
