(Updates after later matches)
By Clare Fallon
PARIS May 31 Fourth seed Andy Murray, grimacing
in pain, battled his way into the third round of the French Open
on Thursday by defeating Finn Jarkko Nieminen 1-6 6-4 6-1 6-2
despite back problems.
Defending champion Rafa Nadal's progress was quicker. The
Spaniard, aiming for a record seventh French Open title,
thrashed Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin 6-2 6-2 6-0.
Nadal and Murray were joined in the third round by French
fifth seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, who returned to complete a match
suspended overnight because of rain and finished off German
Cedrik-Marcel Stebe 6-2 4-6 6-2 6-1.
Local favourite Paul-Henri Mathieu took the hardest route.
He set a French Open record for the most games played in a match
(76) when he beat American John Isner 6-7 6-4 6-4 3-6 18-16 in
five hours 41 minutes.
Isner is no stranger to long matches, needing 183 games to
beat Mathieu's compatriot Nicola Mahut at Wimbledon two years
ago in the longest professional tennis match ever played.
Murray was a semi-finalist last year, his best result at the
claycourt grand slam, but looked to be heading for an early exit
in the first set of his match on Philippe Chatrier court.
He summoned the trainer three times and lay, with his teeth
clenched, as his back was massaged, then got up again to move
stiffly around the court. At changeovers, he stayed on his feet
rather than sitting down.
Nieminen, however, was unable to take advantage and as the
match progressed, and Murray loosened up and started going for
more shots, the 48th-ranked Finn began hitting unforced errors.
When he hit a backhand out to give Murray breakpoint at 2-4
in the fourth set, Nieminen dashed his racket to the ground and
stamped on it. His next action was a double fault and Murray
found himself serving for the match.
Though Nieminen saved one matchpoint with a winning service
return, Murray hit a service winner on the second and will now
play Colombian Santiago Giraldo, who knocked out 25th seed
Bernard Tomic of Australia 6-4 6-1 6-3.
Murray said his problem was probably a back spasm and, with
the sanction of his physiotherapist, he planned to play on.
"I'm not doing myself any actual damage by playing with what
I have," he told a news conference. "I have had all the best
advice from some of the top surgeons and physios. I'm confident
that I'm doing the right thing."
NINE GAMES
Nadal has lost only nine games in the first two rounds here
but, after spending less than two hours on the Suzanne Lenglen
court, said he still had things to work on despite his
impressive form.
"Sure, I can improve things. The serve is the first one. I
think I improved the level of my serve during the match but I
started the match serving bad. That's the thing I can improve a
little bit."
Nadal, who has won on clay in Monte Carlo, Rome and
Barcelona this season, now faces Argentine qualifier Eduardo
Schwank.
Tsonga had gone off court on Wednesday evening level at one
set all and 1-1 in the third with Stebe when rain fell on Roland
Garros for the first time this week.
The Frenchman started Thursday with a break and needed less
than an hour to see off Stebe and set up an appointment with
Italian Fabio Fognini.
Tsonga was delighted that rain had cut short Wednesday's
play, saying he had had trouble concentrating.
"It was children's day yesterday - there was a lot of noise,
and I was getting a bit crazy," he told a news conference. "So I
think it was a good idea the match was stopped yesterday and I
could start again in far better conditions for me."
Sixth-seeded Spaniard David Ferrer had a straightforward,
6-3 6-3 6-2 win over French player Benoit Paire and will now
play 27th seed Mikhail Youzhny of Russia.
Women's fourth seed Petra Kvitova, who has had a year marked
by illness and injury, was in fine form on the Suzanne Lenglen
court, swiftly beating Pole Urszula Radwanska 6-1 6-3.
Defending champion Li Na enjoyed her second straight-sets
win when she sped past Frenchwoman Stephanie Foretz Gacon 6-0
6-2 while former world number one Caroline Wozniacki was nearly
as quick in beating Australia's Jarmila Gajdosova 6-1 6-4.
Frenchwoman Virginie Razzano, who knocked out pre-tournament
favourite Serena Williams in the opening round, lasted only one
more round, losing 6-3 7-6 to Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands.
Another local favourite Arnaud Clement, the oldest man in
the draw at 34, bade goodbye to Roland Garros after 15
appearances with an emotional ceremony on court after his 3-6
7-6 0-6 6-2 6-1 defeat by Belgian lucky loser David Goffin.
Former Davis Cup captain Guy Forget and French tennis
federation president Jean Gachassin presented Clement with a
glass cube containing a sample of the Roland Garros clay.
(Additional reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha
Sarkar and John Mehaffey)