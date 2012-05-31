(Deletes extraneous UPDATE 1 in headline)
* Murray overcomes back spasm to progress at French Open
* Mathieu takes record 76 games to beat Isner
* Nadal moves smoothly into third round
By Clare Fallon
PARIS, May 31 Mental strength and physical
endurance won the day at the French Open on Thursday when fourth
seed Andy Murray battled through the agony of a back problem and
Paul-Henri Mathieu staggered through a record 76 games to win in
the second round.
Fourth-seed Murray, who said he came within a few points of
retiring, needed three bouts of massage from the trainer on
court before beating Finn Jarkko Nieminen 1-6 6-4 6-1 6-2.
Mathieu, ranked 261 in the world after 15 months out of
action while his left leg was surgically rebuilt to correct a
knee problem, looked shell-shocked after taking five hours 41
minutes to knock out American 10th seed John Isner.
His 6-7 6-4 6-4 3-6 18-16 victory on the Philippe Chatrier
showcourt, played with a broken toe, was a Roland Garros record
in terms of games played.
While others struggled, defending champion Rafa Nadal sped
through his second-round match, beating Uzbekistan's Denis
Istomin 6-2 6-2 6-0, and fifth seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga needed
only an hour to complete a win over German Cedrik-Marcel Stebe
after a rain delay overnight.
The leading women of the day also progressed safely, with
2011 champion Li Na sailing past Frenchwoman Stephanie Foretz
Gacon 6-0 6-2 and Italy's Francesca Schiavone, the runner-up
last year and winner in 2010, recovering from some early serving
problems to beat Bulgarian Tsvetana Pironkova 2-6 6-3 6-1.
Murray and Mathieu were the crowd favourites, though, for
their fortitude.
BACK SPASM
Scot Murray, a semi-finalist here last year, confessed he
had considered not playing when he got out of bed in agony with
a back spasm.
"I woke up this morning... couldn't put any weight on my
left leg," he told a news conference.
His personal physiotherapist, who had already treated his
client for a back injury earlier this month that put him out of
the Madrid Masters, counselled that playing would not make
matters worse and so Murray played.
He grimaced through the first set, gritted his teeth through
the massages, moved woodenly, then took to staying on his feet
during the changeovers.
As the match progressed, Murray's back began to ease and he
started hitting winners, just as Nieminen's game went to pieces.
When he gave away a breakpoint in the seventh game of the
final set, the Finn dashed his racket to the ground and stamped
on it. A double fault followed, and Murray was 5-2 up.
"I just couldn't believe that I had won when I finished the
match," Murray, who now faces Colombian Santiago Giraldo, told a
news conference.
Mathieu, 30, had three matchpoints at 11-10 in the final set
but Isner, already in the record books for playing 183 games
when he beat France's Nicolas Mahut 70-68 in the fifth set at
Wimbledon two years ago, fought back to prolong the match as the
sun began to set over Roland Garros.
GOING HOME
"At the end of the match I didn't even believe I had won,"
said Mathieu after, 13 games later, Isner put a forehand wide on
matchpoint number seven.
Mathieu's win was all the more remarkable as he came into
Roland Garros with a broken toe.
"Four days before this tournament I broke a toe against a
bench. After the match I have two bruises on two nails of my
toes, because (they) hit the shoe for six hours. It's just a
bruise. There are worse things than that."
Isner was not interested in talking about another entry in
the record books. "It stinks that I lost," he said. "I am just
going to go home, I don't want to think about tennis right now."
While Mathieu and Isner took two hours 28 minutes just for
their fifth set, Nadal spent less than two hours on Suzanne
Lenglen court.
The Spaniard, aiming to win a record seventh French Open
title, has dropped only nine games in his first two rounds and,
worryingly for his opponents, said he was in even better form
mentally than last year.
"I gained confidence, and when you gain confidence you feel
a lot better and things are more easy for you," said Nadal, who
can hope to have an equally comfortable third-round match
against Argentine qualifier Eduardo Schwank.
Tsonga was happy that the first rain of the week had stopped
his match on Wednesday, children's day at Roland Garros, as he
had found conditions too distracting.
"I had difficulties focusing," Tsonga said after completing
a 6-2 4-6 6-2 6-1 win. "There was a lot of noise, and I was
getting a bit crazy. So I think it was a good idea the match was
stopped yesterday and I could start again in far better
conditions for me."
His compatriot Virginie Razzano's time in the spotlight came
to an end. The world number 111, who knocked out 13-times
grand-slam champion Serena Williams in a thrilling first-round
match, lost tamely to Dutchwoman Arantxa Rus 6-3 7-6.
Second seed Maria Sharapova had to wait for her chance to go
through the second round. Due on Philippe Chatrier court after
Mathieu v Isner, Sharapova's meeting with Japanese player Ayumi
Morita was eventually postponed until Friday.
(Editing by Alison Wildey)