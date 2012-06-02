By Clare Fallon
PARIS, June 2 Last year's finalists Francesca
Schiavone and Li Na headed in opposite directions at the French
Open on Saturday when the Italian was knocked out in the third
round and the Chinese fought her way through to the last 16 with
a tough win.
Schiavone, the Roland Garros winner in 2010 and runner-up to
Li last year, was unlucky to run into battling American Varvara
Lepchenko for the second time in a month.
Lepchenko, who beat the world number 12 on Madrid's new blue
clay four weeks ago, struck again, defeating Schiavone 3-6 6-3
8-6 in the midday sun on Court One.
Seventh seed Li had to fight hard against world number 36
Christina McHale of the United States before winning 3-6 6-2 6-1
and setting up a fourth-round match against Kazakh qualifier
Yaroslava Schedova.
On a hot day at Roland Garros, Russian Mikhail Youzhny
melted hearts when he scrawled the word "SORRY!" in the clay
with the toe of his shoe after winning only six points in the
first eight games of a three-set thrashing by Spanish sixth seed
David Ferrer.
"I just wanted to say sorry to the fans because they came to
see a beautiful match but I simply could not give them that,"
Youzhny told Russian reporters after the 6-0 6-2 6-2 defeat.
Li struggled with her serve at the start and blamed herself
for being too passive.
"In the first set I was always following what she did,
feeling like she was the champion on the court," Li told a news
conference. "She is a very dangerous player; I was happy I could
win... because I had more experience."
Czech fourth seed Petra Kvitova, the Wimbledon champion, had
hoped to get a swift win on the Philippe Chatrier court after
taking the first set against Nina Bratchikova in 28 minutes.
The Russian upped her game however, and Kvitova needed a
third set to win 6-2 4-6 6-1 and go through to a meeting with
Lepchenko.
Uzbekistan-born Lepchenko was delighted to reach the fourth
round of a grand-slam event for the first time. "I was fighting
all the way to the end, I was trying to stay with Francesca the
whole time," she told a news conference.
"She played amazing and it is her court and I knew that she
was not going to give it away for free," added the left-hander,
who has risen from 128 at the start of the year to 63 in the
rankings. "I had to work really hard, and I did."
Schiavone, who was on court for more than three hours with
the temperature rising to 29 degrees Celsius, said she had been
happy overall with the way she played.
The Italian added, however: "I had my chances, I simply did
not take them."
