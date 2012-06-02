(Updates with Nadal's next opponent)
By Clare Fallon
PARIS, June 2 Last year's finalists Francesca
Schiavone and Li Na headed in opposite directions at the French
Open on Saturday when the Italian was knocked out in the third
round and the Chinese fought her way through to the last 16 with
a tough win.
Schiavone, the Roland Garros winner in 2010 and runner-up to
Li last year, was unlucky to run into battling American Varvara
Lepchenko for the second time in a month.
Lepchenko, who beat the world number 12 on Madrid's new blue
clay four weeks ago, struck again, defeating Schiavone 3-6 6-3
8-6 in the midday sun on Court One.
Seventh seed Li had to fight hard against world number 36
Christina McHale of the United States before winning 3-6 6-2 6-1
and setting up a fourth-round match against Kazakh qualifier
Yaroslava Schedova.
Rafa Nadal continued his serene progress towards a record
seventh men's French title with another straight-sets win in the
day's final match on Philippe Chatrier Court.
The Spanish defending champion defeated good-humoured
Argentine qualifier Eduardo Schwank 6-1 6-3 6-4 in two hours 16
minutes.
Nadal, who celebrates his 26th birthday on Sunday, will play
his friend and frequent practice partner Juan Monaco in the last
16 after the Argentine beat Canadian 19th seed Milos Raonic 6-7
6-3 6-7 6-3 6-4.
"We know each other very well, we practise very often
together, so we both know what we are going to try to do," Nadal
told a news conference.
While her rivals for the women's title toiled, second seed
Maria Sharapova swept past Peng Shuai of China 6-2 6-1 and has
now spent seven minutes less on court in three matches than
Schiavone and Lepchenko did in their single encounter.
On a hot day at Roland Garros, Russian Mikhail Youzhny
melted hearts when he scrawled the word "SORRY!" in the clay
with the toe of his shoe after winning only six points in the
first eight games of a three-set thrashing by Spanish sixth seed
David Ferrer.
"I just wanted to say sorry to the fans because they came to
see a beautiful match but I simply could not give them that,"
Youzhny told Russian reporters after the 6-0 6-2 6-2 defeat.
MURRAY THROUGH
Fourth seed Andy Murray, who came close to withdrawing from
his second-round match with a back problem on Thursday, looked a
new man when he easily beat Colombia's Santiago Giraldo 6-3 6-4
6-4 to reach the last 16.
The Briton will now play 17th seed Richard Gasquet, who beat
34-year-old German Tommy Haas - a qualifier here - 6-7 6-3 6-0
6-0.
Murray said he had felt better on Friday and had done some
light practice.
"I woke up this morning again feeling better than I did, but
that's because of the work my physio has done the last 48 hours
and all the recovery work that we've done between the last match
and now," he told a news conference.
"So obviously with the rest and doing all the right things,
I felt better."
Li, who last year became the first player from an Asian
nation to win a grand-slam singles title, struggled with her
serve at the start and blamed herself for being too passive.
"In the first set I was always following what she did,
feeling like she was the champion on the court," Li told a news
conference. "She is a very dangerous player; I was happy I could
win... because I had more experience."
Czech fourth seed Petra Kvitova, the Wimbledon champion, had
hoped to get a swift win on the Philippe Chatrier court after
taking the first set against Nina Bratchikova in 28 minutes.
The Russian upped her game however, and Kvitova needed a
third set to win 6-2 4-6 6-1 and go through to a meeting with
Lepchenko.
Uzbekistan-born Lepchenko was delighted to reach the fourth
round of a grand-slam event for the first time. "I was fighting
all the way to the end, I was trying to stay with Francesca the
whole time," she told a news conference.
"She played amazing and it is her court and I knew that she
was not going to give it away for free," added the left-hander,
who has risen from 128 at the start of the year to 63 in the
rankings. "I had to work really hard, and I did."
Italian Schiavone said she had been happy overall with the
way she played but added: "I had my chances, I simply did not
take them."
(Editing by Pritha Sarkar)