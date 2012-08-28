* Murray wins despite service struggles
By Steve Ginsburg
NEW YORK, Aug 27 Andy Murray's serve was
anything but golden on the opening day of the U.S. Open but the
Olympic champion still had too much firepower for Alex Bogomolov
Jr. and led a parade of favorites into the second round on
Monday.
The top guns had little trouble making it through their
first-round encounters, with world number one Roger Federer,
three-times champion Kim Clijsters, and top-seeded Victoria
Azarenka hardly breaking sweat.
Murray was at his best when it mattered most, recording a
service break in a healthy nine of 19 chances against the
29-year-old Russian to win 6-2 6-4 6-1 in two hours, 15 minutes.
However, the Scotsman, who beat Roger Federer to win the
gold medal at the London Games in what he called his best career
victory, successfully landed only 49 percent of his first serves
in humid, windy conditions against Bogomolov.
"I played fairly well from the back of the court. I just
would have liked to have served a bit better because I wasn't
getting many free points on my serve," said Murray, looking for
his first grand slam title.
"Because of that, there were a lot more rallies. When he's
in a rhythm, he's tough to break down."
Federer, seeking his sixth title at Flushing Meadows,
dismantled American Donald Young 6-3 6-2 6-4 while Clijsters
overwhelmed American teenager Victoria Duval 6-3 6-1.
Not to be outdone, Azarenka, seeking her second major title
after winning this year's Australian Open, blew past Russian
Alexandra Panova 6-0 6-1 in just 50 minutes.
Defending champion Samantha Stosur needed only 51 minutes to
blitz Croatia's Petra Martic 6-1 6-1, while 2006 U.S. Open
winner Maria Sharapova blew by Hungary's Melinda Czink 6-2 6-2.
Federer landed 70 percent of his first serves and had seven
aces to defeat Young, a former junior champion who snapped a
16-match losing streak in an ATP event in Winston-Salem last
week.
"It was good considering I played a very talented player who
I didn't know much about and never played against," said
Federer. "First round of the U.S. Open can always bring a lot of
pressure with it.
"It was very windy out there and extremely humid. I'm just
happy I was able to weather the conditions and a dangerous
opponent. Overall I'm extremely happy."
Clijsters, who will retire after the tournament, said she
was not scared that her match against Duval under the lights at
Arthur Ashe Stadium could be her last.
"I didn't really think about that," said the 29-year-old
Belgian. "I was just excited to be out there and to have the
opportunity to play in this kind of condition, prime time.
"A night match, it's always a very special occasion. The
energy, when you step out on court also after the opening show,
the stadium was almost full.
"So it was a lot of fun to go out there. But still a bit
nervous, too."
Stosur said it was "fantastic" to take the court in defense
of her title.
"It was great to get out there again," said the Australian
seventh seed. "I felt like I was ready to go. First match up,
first day, was a good start, so I certainly won't complain about
being out there."
Stosur lost in the first round of the Australian Open and
the Olympics and was beaten in round two at Wimbledon but her
rout of Martic suggested she will not relinquish her U.S. Open
crown without a fight.
GOLDEN SET
She won the first 19 points of the match before giving
Martic a gift and ending the prospect of a 'golden set'.
"I hadn't missed a point and the match had been going pretty
quick and obviously in my favor," said Stosur, who blasted 10
aces in the victory. "(The idea of a golden set) did pop into my
head for a split second but then I hit the double fault and it
was erased and I was quickly on with the next point."
Shortly after the 28-year-old Stosur left the court, fans
scrambled for cover as heavy rain pelted the National Tennis
Center grounds at Flushing Meadows.
The rain caused a two and a half hour delay and threatened
to wreak havoc on the schedule but the sun reappeared to create
steamy conditions and play resumed.
Third seed Sharapova enjoyed a 24-8 advantage in winners and
lost her serve to Czink only once in swirling wind to set up a
second-round match against Lourdes Dominguez Lino of Spain.
"I haven't been far here, past the first week, in a long
time," said Sharapova, playing her first match since winning a
silver medal at the Olympics. "I would love to get that back. I
haven't played at a level that I wanted to play here.
"There shouldn't be any reason why I can't, having the
success that I had for a few years, winning it in '06. That's
certainly something that I'm looking to get back."
(Editing by Frank Pingue/Peter Rutherford)