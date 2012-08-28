* Roddick blasts 20 aces in win over American qualifier
* Venus clocks fastest women's serve of the tournament
* Radwanska, Ivanovic, Kerber, Tsonga and Berdych advance
By Steve Ginsburg
NEW YORK, Aug 28 Former champions Andy Roddick
and Venus Williams led a cavalcade of seeded players into the
second round of the U.S. Open while upsets were as rare as a
cool breeze at sultry Flushing Meadows on Tuesday.
Roddick, who won the title in 2003 but remains searching for
a grand slam encore, cruised by 21-year-old American qualifier
Rhyne Williams 6-3 6-4 6-4 in under two hours.
Williams, a two-times winner of the year's final grand slam,
clocked the fastest women's serve of the two-week tournament in
overpowering fellow American Bethanie Mattek-Sands 6-3 6-1.
Serena Williams was set to take the court later Tuesday
under the lights at Arthur Ashe Stadium, as was holder Novak
Djokovic, the second seed on the men's side.
Roddick blasted 20 aces and successfully landed 73 percent
of his first serves to easily subdue Williams on a steamy day at
the National Tennis Center.
Williams hit 30 winners but committed 23 unforced errors in
the loss to Roddick and perhaps a few too many drop shots for
his opponent's liking.
"He hit about as many drop shots today as I ever hit in my
career," Roddick, who will turn 30 later this week, said with a
laugh, while adding that the game has changed a lot since his
U.S. Open triumph.
"I had a massive serve at 135 (miles per hour, 217kph), and
this kid today was hitting them that big," said Roddick. "The
game has gotten significantly better since then."
There were no major upsets on a sticky day at Flushing
Meadows, with most of the seeds moving on to the second round
with straight-sets victories.
World number two Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland showed no
signs of a shoulder injury that forced her out of the New Haven
tour stop last week as she routed 91st-ranked Nina Bratchikova
6-1 6-1.
Number 12 seed Ana Ivanovic of Serbia overcame a lack of
hard court preparation and recent foot problems to cruise by
17-year-old Ukrainian qualifier Elina Svitolina 6-3 6-2, while
13th seed Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia defeated Sweden's
Johanna Larsson 6-7 6-2 6-0.
BOOMING SERVE
Venus Williams landed only 55 percent of her first serves
but managed to launch one at 124 mph, the quickest of the
women's tournament to date.
She lost the first two games to Mattek-Sands before showing
glimpses of the form that has earned her seven major titles,
including U.S. Opens in 2000 and 2001.
"The first two games I couldn't quite get it right," said
Venus. "She played some good shots, some good serves. Two-love
and I'm serving, I feel like I'm going to hold and maybe it's
going to be even soon. I feel good on my serve."
Williams, currently ranked 46th, withdrew from the U.S. Open
last year shortly before her second-round match and revealed she
had Sjogren's syndrome.
After a difficult battle to control the autoimmune disease
that causes fatigue and joint soreness, she is in the second
round but has a tricky match against the sixth-seed Angelique
Kerber from Germany.
Venus said she yearns to get back into the world top 10 but
conceded "it never happens the way you want it to."
"That's one thing I found out throughout my whole career,"
she said. "When you don't make it to one goal, just make some
more. But, of course, I'm looking forward to the top 10, all
that great stuff. I feel like I have it in me."
RADWANSKA SHINES
Radwanska, who could supplant Victoria Azarenka for the
number one ranking if she reaches at least quarter-finals and
has other results go her way, converted six of seven break-point
opportunities against her Russian rival.
"Actually I'm just very happy that I could give it my best
in the first match," Radwanska said after the 54-minute affair.
"It's always difficult for the first match.
"Every week it's different surface, different balls."
Radwanska said it was difficult playing in Arthur Ashe
Stadium, where the humidity was more like the Amazon rainforest
than Queens.
"Conditions this year are very tough, especially last few
days was very humid," she said. "Yesterday was raining, and
today humid again and windy.
"It wasn't that easy, but I'm kind of used to it.
Especially on center (court) we're always struggling with the
wind. I was prepared for that."
Ivanovic had only one hardcourt match this summer but
enjoyed a 26-7 advantage in winners over Svitolina to set up a
second-round match against Sofia Arvidsson of Sweden.
"It was actually tough going on court because I didn't know
much about the opponent today," she said. "She obviously had few
matches behind her, so I expected a tough match and I tried to
focus on my game. I did really well today, so I'm very pleased."
Ivanovic, the former top-ranked player in the world,
admitted it was "very hard" to deal with lofty expectations.
"There is so many dangerous opponents out there, and
everyone can have a great day and give a tough match," she said.
"You have to really not take anything for granted and work hard
for each victory."
Other seeded players to advance on the men's side were
number five Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France and Czech number six
Tomas Berdych, and in the women's draw, Kerber. Each advanced in
straight sets.
(Editing by Frank Pingue)