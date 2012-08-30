NEW YORK Aug 29 Kim Clijsters' illustrious
singles career drew to an emotional close on Wednesday when the
former world number one was knocked out of the second round of
the U.S. Open by Britain's Laura Robson.
Robson's compatriot Andy Murray later made light work of
Croatia's Ivan Dodig to reach the third round but it was the 7-6
7-6 defeat of Belgian Clijsters that grabbed the attention as
the first significant upset of the tournament.
Murray's 6-2 6-1 6-3 second round victory completed the
third consecutive night of uncompetitive matches on the showcase
Arthur Ashe Stadium. The big names have won six matches in prime
time for the loss of only 24 games.
Eighth seed Janko Tipsarevic earlier survived a major scare
against Guillaume Rufin to be one of nine men to recover from
two-set deficits in the opening round.
Clijsters, three-times a U.S. Open champion, remains in the
doubles and mixed doubles but the loss to Robson was her final
singles match before she quits the tour to concentrate on family
life.
She saved two match points in the 12th game of the second
set with a searing forehand volley and a huge first serve.
The tiebreak was tense as Clijsters fought to extend her
career but Robson, the world number 89 playing with fearless
aggression and pinpoint accuracy, converted her third match
point and it was all over for the 29 year old.
"I have played some of my best tennis here and some of my
best matches," Clijsters said.
"It is a place that has inspired me. This feels like the
perfect place to retire - but I just wish it wasn't today.
"I fought and gave it my all but just wasn't good enough in
the end.
"It's been a great adventure. It's all been worth it but I'm
looking forward to the next part of my life."
Robson paid tribute to Clijsters in an on-court interview.
"I was just trying to play as well as I could because if I
didn't, I knew Kim would completely dominate," Robson said.
"I want to say thanks to Kim for being such a great role
model for so many years. I have grown up watching you play and
it has been an honour to finally play against you."
Other matches on Wednesday went mostly to script, the only
mild surprises involving lower seeds.
World number one Victoria Azarenka overpowered Belgian
qualifier Kirsten Flipkens 6-2 6-2 in 65 minutes in a blustery
Arthur Ashe Stadium before defending champion Sam Stosur
recorded a routine 6-3 6-0 win over Edina Gallovits-Hall.
Stosur met Redfoo of the music group LMFAO before he watched
her match and his presence at courtside inspired a victory dance
by the Australian.
"I figured, well, there's only going to be maybe one chance
you can do that at the U.S. Open with him there," Stosur said.
"I'm sure I looked like a goose."
Russia's third seed Maria Sharapova trounced Lourdes
Dominguez Lino 6-0 6-1 in the first of two night matches.
Murray was equally untroubled in his win over Dodig and
thousand of spectators walked out before the match was
completed. Scratchy in his opening round match against Alex
Bogomolov, the Scot had all guns blazing against Dodig.
Elsewhere in the men's draw, fourth-seeded David Ferrer
disposed of Kevin Anderson 6-4 6-2 7-6 and local hope John Isner
won a high-quality clash with Xavier Malisse 6-3 7-6 5-7 7-6.
"A lot of people are projecting me to go far here but I
wasn't looking past this match," the ninth-seeded Isner said.
"As you guys could see, I had my hands full. Got to a certain
point there where it was anyone's match."
Ernests Gulbis defeated 21st seed Tommy Haas 3-6 4-6 6-4 7-5
6-3 and Gilles Muller snuck home for a 2-6 3-6 7-5 7-6 7-6
defeat of 28th seed Mikhail Youzhny to join Tipsarevic in the
band of players who have come back from the brink.
"I had to grind and suffer and do whatever was necessary to
win," Tipsarevic said.
Former men's champion Juan Martin del Potro as well as top
women Petra Kvitova and Li Na all progressed with routine
victories.
(Editing by Nick Mulvenney)