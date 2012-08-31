(writes through at end of play)
By Will Swanton and Steve Ginsburg
NEW YORK Aug 30 Andy Roddick stunned the tennis
world by announcing that the U.S Open would be his last
tournament on Thursday but there was no sign of the end of the
road for his contemporaries Roger Federer and Serena Williams on
day four at Flushing Meadows.
Federer led the tributes for Roddick after defeating Bjorn
Phau with an evening exhibition to reach the third round of the
men's draw, while Serena added her own plaudits after remaining
on course for a fourth U.S. Open crown with a victory over Maria
Jose Martinez Sanchez.
Roddick's announcement of his impending retirement came
shortly after France's fifth seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga produced
his worst match of the year to be the first big-name casualty of
the men's draw.
The former world number one and U.S Open champion said he
realised during his first-round victory over Rhyne Williams that
he had lost the desire to remain on tour.
"I just feel like it's time," Roddick, who celebrated his
30th birthday on Thursday, said.
"I've always wanted to, in a perfect world, finish at this
event. I have a lot of family and friends here.
"I thought all year I would know when I got to this
tournament. When I was playing my first round, I knew. Playing
here, I don't know what it was.
"I couldn't imagine myself being there another year."
Roddick will play Australian Bernard Tomic on Arthur Ashe
Stadium on Friday night in what is now sure to be a
highly-charged atmosphere.
Top seed Federer absolutely dominated German Phau to win 6-2
6-3 6-2 in the opening match of Thursday's night session before
paying tribute to Roddick, who he defeated in three Wimbledon
finals.
"A great champion and a great guy," Federer told the crowd.
"I hope you guys make it hard for Tomic tomorrow night. I'm
going to be watching."
In the women's draw, Serena, though not at her best, was an
easy 6-2 6-4 winner over Martinez Sanchez but second-seeded
Angieszka Radwanska struggled before peeling off 11 straight
games in a 4-6 6-3 6-0 defeat of Carla Suarez Navarro.
"It was one of those days," said Williams, who double
faulted six times. "I wasn't really happy with the way I was
playing. I just wasn't happy out there today in general.
"I think I woke up on the wrong side of the bed."
While Serena advanced, her sister Venus lost 6-2 5-7 7-5 to
Germany's sixth seed Angelique Kerber in a tense battle under
the lights following Federer's dominant triumph.
Venus, twice a champion at Flushing Meadows, blasted 43
winners but committed un uncharacteristic 60 errors in the
two-hour, 45-minute loss to the southpaw Kerber, a semi-finalist
here a year ago.
Teenager Sloane Stephens again lived up to the hype with a
5-7 6-4 6-2 win over Tatjana Malek and there was more American
success when 32-year-old men's wildcard James Blake wound back
the clock to beat 24th seed Marcel Granollers 6-1 6-4 6-2.
WILDLY ERRATIC
Tsonga was wildly erratic in his 6-4 1-6 6-1 6-3 loss to
52nd-ranked Martin Klizan of Slovakia in Louis Armstrong
Stadium.
"It seemed like I couldn't hit the ball hard enough to put
my opponent out of position," said Tsonga.
"I don't really know why it was like this today, but
sometimes it happens with me. I don't know.
"It's tennis. I will tell you that. We have to play every
week. I'm not a machine. Sometimes I'm tired. Sometimes not.
Sometimes in good shape. Sometimes not. That's it."
American Mardy Fish attended Roddick's retirement
announcement after defeating Russian Nikolay Davydenko 4-6 6-7
6-2 6-1 6-2 to reach the third round.
Roddick, who won the 2003 U.S. Open and was a Wimbledon
finalist in 2004, 2005 and 2009, will play Tomic in the first
match of the prime-time night session on Friday night.
"There's a lot of eyeballs on TV sets from people who don't
even normally watch tennis during night matches of the US Open,"
he said. "I think I've played as many as anyone.
"It's just something I'll look back on with really fond
memories. Hopefully won't be my last one."
