NEW YORK, Sept 1 Top-ranked Roger Federer
continued his dynamic U.S. Open form in near-tropical conditions
on Saturday while fourth seed Serena Williams braved the
steaming heat to avenge a shock defeat she suffered in January.
With a potential semi-final showdown with Federer looming,
Andy Murray remained in the hunt for his first grand slam crown
by defeating Spain's Feliciano Lopez to reach the fourth round.
Women's second seed Agnieszka Radwanska set up a
fourth-round tussle with Italy's Roberta Vinci by stopping
Jelena Jankovic 6-3 7-5 at a steamy Arthur Ashe Stadium.
"With the hot conditions you really have to fight yourself
more than your opponent," said Pole Radwanska, a sentiment
echoed by several players.
Federer cruised past Fernando Verdasco 6-3 6-4 6-4 in two
hours and two minutes, blasting seven aces and 30 winners
against the 25th-seeded Spaniard.
The Swiss master, however, deviated from his normal baseline
game and rushed the net 27 times, a tactic that earned him 26
points.
"I had no clue my stats were that good," he said. "Fernando
did have some good chances for good passing shots. Looking back,
I don't remember missing too many volleys and overheads.
"Probably half the time I didn't have to volley because it
was hard to hit a good pass. It was windy. Usually when I do
come in, it's probably on one I can be very offensive on."
Federer has not lost a set at the U.S. Open this year, as he
moves closer to a sixth title at the National Tennis Center.
Next up is either American Mardy Fish or Frenchman Gilles Simon
for a place in the quarter-finals.
Verdasco, 28, had 35 unforced errors and 10 double faults as
he lost to Federer for the fifth time in as many meetings.
Like Federer, Williams has not lost a set but needed a break
of serve in the final game of the opening set to grab the
momentum as she ousted Russian Ekaterina Makarova 6-4 6-0.
Makarova buckled under the pressure of her first-set letdown
and was blown away in the second in just 32 minutes.
The Russian knocked out Williams in the fourth round of this
year's Australian Open and the American said she was motivated
to turn the tables at the year's final grand slam tournament.
PAINFUL VIDEO
The 30-year-old Williams, a three-times U.S. Open winner and
14-times grand slam champion, said it was painful to watch a
video of her defeat by Makarova.
"Knowing that I lost (I thought it) could definitely happen
again," said the Wimbledon and London Olympic champion. "I did
not want that to happen.
"Whether I learned something from that match, I don't know.
I really hate watching matches that I lose unless I'm punishing
myself. I didn't punish myself."
Williams punished Makarova on Saturday, enjoying a 31-10
advantage in winners and claiming all eight of her service
games.
Murray, who won Olympic gold last month, recovered from a
mid-match lapse to defeat Lopez 7-6 7-6 4-6 7-6 in three hours
and 53 minutes.
The Briton was leading 4-2 in the third set before Lopez
fought back to send the match into a tense fourth set.
"The last few sets were tough," said Murray. "I just played
a little bit better at the end of the tiebreaks, a little bit
more solid than him, and that was the difference."
Murray said the oppressive heat made the match "mentally and
physically challenging".
"I actually felt better towards the end of the match than I
did maybe halfway through it," he said. "It was probably down to
a combination of things, having not played that much in these
conditions. It's just taking a while to get used to it.
"I usually have three weeks in Miami before the U.S. Open
but I couldn't this year because of the Olympics. It was a nice
problem to have though."
A sombre Lopez said Murray deserved to win the match.
"I was two sets to love down and I was still was believing
that I could make it, even a break down in the third," he said.
"It was a tough, tough match. Long rallies. It was hot.
"Andy's making you always play one extra ball. It's not like
I should have won but I could have won."
Third seed Murray next plays 15th-seeded Canadian Milos
Raonic, who beat American James Blake 6-3 6-0 7-6.
