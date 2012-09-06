* Berdych stuns Federer in late-night thriller
By Julian Linden
NEW YORK, Sept 5 Roger Federer was knocked out
of the U.S. Open on Wednesday when he lost a quarter-final
thriller to Tomas Berdych just hours after his old rival Andy
Roddick bid a tearful farewell to his tennis career.
Federer was unable to conjure up any of his old magic as
Berdych stormed to a surprise victory, 7-6 6-4 3-6 6-3, handing
the world number one his earliest exit from Flushing Meadows in
nine years.
"It couldn't be better," Berdych said in a courtside
interview. "There is no better feeling. There is no better
moment than this one."
Federer could not hide his disappointment after arriving in
the Big Apple full of hope following his win at Wimbledon in
July.
"There were so many moments I thought, man, it's just not
happening for me," said the five-times U.S. Open champion. "It
was just a very disappointing match for me."
Roddick made his final appearance at Arthur Ashe Stadium
when he lost to Juan Martin del Potro in the fourth round, while
Andy Murray and Maria Sharapova both dug themselves out of
trouble to stay alive on a drama-charged day at the last grand
slam of the year.
TOURNAMENT FAVOURITES
Only Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic had an easy time,
both romping to comfortable victories to enhance their status as
the favourites for the singles titles.
Djokovic was in complete control of his fourth round match
against Stanislas Wawrinka, leading 6-4 6-1 3-1, when the Swiss
called it quits in one of five matches that were held over from
Tuesday because of rain.
"I really don't know exactly what it was but by the look of
it, I think it was probably a dizziness or something," said
Djokovic, the only man yet to drop a set in the tournament.
"He served well, he played well, but you could see that he
didn't feel great on the court."
Sharapova needed all her fighting qualities to come from
behind and beat Marion Bartoli of France 3-6 6-3 6-4 and reach
the semi-finals for the first time since she won in New York in
2006.
Bartoli led 4-0 overnight and wrapped up the first set when
play finally resumed after another morning shower but Sharapova
regained her composure to win the next two and book a semi-final
against world number one Victoria Azarenka.
"It's so long since I've been back to this stage at the U.S.
Open. A little bit of luck always helps," the Russian said.
Williams, full of confidence and self-belief, demolished
Serbia's Ana Ivanovic in less than an hour to raise hopes of an
American winner after Roddick departed.
"I feel like I'm going to get more focused and serious and
start playing Serena tennis in the next couple of rounds, if I
get to play two rounds. That's my goal," she said.
Williams will play Italian Sara Errani in Friday's semis
after she defeated her doubles partner Roberta Vinci 6-2 6-4.
"A quarter-final with your best friend, of course, is
difficult," said Errani. "We know each other very well, we've
played together many times, so it was strange to see her on the
other side of the net."
AMAZING COMEBACK
Olympic champion Murray produced an extraordinary turnaround
to beat Croatia's Marin Cilic 3-6 7-6 6-2 6-0 on a gusty Louis
Armstrong court.
The Scot lost the opening set then fell two service breaks
down at 5-1 in the second, before rallying back to win, reeling
off the last 11 games in a row.
"It wasn't the best of starts," Murray said. "He got nervous
towards the end of that (second) set once ... then I played a
great match after that."
Serbia's Janko Tipsarevic beat German Philipp Kohlschreiber
6-3 7-6 6-2 and will face Spain's David Ferrer in Thursday's
quarters.
Djokovic will square off on Thursday night with the towering
Argentine Del Potro, the 2009 U.S. Open champion, while Murray
faces Berdych, who has been a thorn in Federer's side before,
most famously in 2010 when he beat the Swiss master at
Wimbledon.
"There is something in my game that he doesn't like and it
makes him struggle a bit, I would say, and maybe bring him out
of his comfort zone that he always likes to be on court,"
Berdych said.
Roddick, the face of U.S. men's tennis for most of the past
decade, was reduced to tears after losing 6-7 7-6 6-2 6-4 to Del
Potro.
With his parents and wife watching from the stands, the 2003
champion said he was leaving the game with no regrets after 13
years as a professional.
"I've loved every minute of it," he said. "It's been a road,
a lot of ups, a lot of downs, a lot of great moments."
(Editing by Peter Rutherford/Patrick Johnston)