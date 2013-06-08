PARIS, June 8 World number one Serena Williams clinched her second French Open title when she beat defending champion Maria Sharapova of Russia 6-4 6-4 on Saturday.

The 31-year-old American, who won her first Roland Garros title in 2002, recovered from a slow start to overpower the second-seeded Sharapova and win her 16th grand slam title. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Martyn Herman)