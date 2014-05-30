PARIS May 30 The French Open women's draw opened up further on Friday when third seed Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland was knocked out 6-4 6-4 by unseeded Croatian Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round.

The top three seeds have now been sent packing following the first-round exit of Chinese Li Na and the second-round elimination of defending champion and world No.1 Serena Williams of the United States.

Radwanska's defeat was another boost for 2012 champion and last year's runner-up Maria Sharapova, who takes on unseeded Argentine Paula Ormaechea later on court Philippe Chatrier.

Radwanska reached the Australian Open semi-finals in January but played poorly on the Philippe Chatrier court, causing the world No. 72 few problems.

"This year I've been in a few situations when I did not execute and this time I wanted to make it right," the Florida-based Tomljanovic said.

Tomljanovic, 21, unsettled Radwanska with sliced backhands and opened a 5-1 lead after breaking serve twice. The Pole pulled one back for 5-3 with a forehand winner but a lob that sailed long handed Tomljanovic the opening set.

She kept her composure, mixing it up with drop shots to break in the first game of the second set and holding serve throughout.

Tomljanovic, who had failed to qualify for Roland Garros every year since 2010, will next meet American teenager Taylor Townsend or Spanish 14th seed Carla Suarez Navarro.

She ended the contest on the first match point when Radwanska hit long in yet another unforced error.

Australian Open champion Li was knocked out in the first round by France's Kristina Mladenovic and Williams was beaten in the second round by Garbine Muguruza of Spain.

Later on Friday, Serbian second seed Novak Djokovic plays Croatian 25th seed Marin Cilic on court Suzanne Lenglen and 17-times grand slam winner Roger Federer, the fourth seed, is up against Russian Dmitry Tursunov. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Robert Woodward and Ed Osmond)