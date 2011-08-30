By Julian Linden
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 30 The world's best players were
in no mood for charity at the U.S. Open on Tuesday. It was more
like lambs to the slaughter than the genteel sport of tennis
once played in long trousers with wooden rackets.
Novak Djokovic, the number one ranked man in the world, was
at his most ruthless against Irish qualifier Conor Niland, who
threw in the towel after falling 6-0 5-1 behind.
Even before the match began, it did not seem like a fair
fight and so it proved. The Irishman was suffering from food
poisoning and looked as green as the balls he was trying to
retrieve at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
He lasted just 44 minutes before he quit, given no respite
from Djokovic on a hot and sunny day at Flushing Meadows.
Djokovic showed no ill effects of the shoulder injury that
forced him to quit last week's Cincinnati final against Andy
Murray but he would have been happy to get off the court
early.
He has lost just two matches this year, claiming the
Wimbledon and Australian Open titles along the way, but he
remains driven by greater heights.
The signs are already ominous for his main opponents that
it will take a great performance to beat him for the title.
Roger Federer won his opening match on Monday in straight
sets, while Rafa Nadal and Andy Murray were yet to open their
campaigns.
Caroline Wozniacki, the women's world number one, provided
a glimpse of the ruthless streak her critics have accused her
of lacking, demolishing unseeded Spaniard Nuria Llagostera
Vives 6-3 6-1.
The Dane, who has been in the headlines as much for her
relationship with golfer Rory McIlroy as her performances on
court, smashed 22 winners in a lopsided victory that took just
80 minutes.
It was as impressive a start to the tournament as any women
has made so far but Wozniacki was still forced to defend
herself.
A finalist in New York two years ago, she is still chasing
her first grand slam title, giving her doubters all the
ammunition they need.
"They can say what they want," she snarled. "I've won a lot
of tournaments. I'm number one in the world."
"There are a lot of things to my game I can still improve,
but everyone can. I'm on the right track."
