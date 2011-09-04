* Federer and Williams survive tough tests
NEW YORK, Sept 3 Roger Federer and Serena
Williams came through their first real tests at the U.S. Open on
Saturday with flying colours as the casualty toll at the last
grand slam of the year soared to record numbers.
The former world number ones both faced dangerous opponents
but survived to fight another day, advancing safely to the
fourth round at Flushing Meadows.
Their performances were not perfect but still sent an
ominous warning to their younger rivals about their intentions
to add to their stockpile of major championships.
"As long as I'm in the tournament I know I have a shot and
that's what it's about right now," said Federer, who beat
Croatia's Marin Cilic 6-3 4-6 6-4 6-2.
The Swiss master dropped a set for the first time in the
tournament but was unfazed.
"I seriously don't care how I'm playing. I wish I play my
best every single time and feel amazing. That's not reality," he
said.
"That's what the beauty of this game is, trying to find a
way when you're not feeling great."
Williams beat fourth seed Victoria Azarenka of Belarus 6-1
7-6 but was running on empty by the end.
The pair had been drawn together much earlier than expected
because Williams, who has only just returned from a long injury
layoff, has slipped down the rankings and was seeded 28th.
The American raced through the first set in less than half
an hour but began to tire in the second, failing to serve out
the match as Azarenka forced the tiebreaker.
"I definitely wasn't happy with the way I played overall
today," Williams said.
"I think my serve, especially in the second set, pretty much
was below 50 per cent. I was a wee bit disappointed but I can
build on it."
Federer will play unseeded Argentine Juan Monaco in the
round of 16 on Monday, while Williams faces former French Open
champion Ana Ivanovic after she beat American wildcard Sloane
Stephens 6-3 6-4.
The two current world number ones, Novak Djokovic and
Caroline Wozniacki, both breezed through with straight-set wins
on the Arthur Ashe Stadium after overcoming minor problems.
Djokovic beat Nikolay Davydenko of Russia 6-3 6-4 6-2 while
Wozniacki produced a methodical 6-2 6-4 victory over unseeded
American Vania King.
Davydenko presented Djokovic with some problems early on but
the top seed eventually worked him out and was glad to have been
pushed.
"It's the first test I think I had this tournament and it
was expected," Djokovic said.
"I was aware of his qualities. Davydenko is a great player.
He's been around for many years. He knows how to play on this
stadium. He knows how to play majors."
Wozniacki struggled with her serve as the wind on the Arthur
Ashe Stadium center court blew hard.
"It was very windy out there today. It wasn't just going one
way, it was kind of shifting," Wozniacki said.
"I found it very difficult to place the ball the places I
wanted to, so quite a few times I was going for the safe serve."
Wozniacki's next opponent is Russia's Svetlana Kuznetsova,
the 2004 U.S. Open champion, who beat Akgul Amanmuradova of
Uzbekistan 6-4 6-2.
Jelena Jankovic, a finalist at the U.S. Open three years
ago, was bundled out 6-4 6-4 by Russia's Anastasia
Pavlyuchenkova.
She faces Francesca Schiavone of Italy next after last
year's French Open champion saved a match point in her 5-7 7-6
6-3 win over South Africa's Chanelle Scheepers.
"It's great to come back after a fight like this,"
Schiavone said.
Tomas Berdych, seeded ninth, quit his match against Serbian
Janko Tipsarevic in the second set because of shoulder pain.
Spain's Marcel Granollers also threw in the towel against
compatriot Juan Carlos Ferrero, taking the total number of
retirements in the first six days of the tournament to 14, a
record at a grand slam, with two walkovers and two withdrawals
also registered.
