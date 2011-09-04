By Julian Linden
| NEW YORK, Sept 4
NEW YORK, Sept 4 Rafa Nadal sent a scare
through the U.S. Open on Sunday when he collapsed during his
post-match news conference because of severe cramping in his
leg.
The defending champion was speaking to reporters after his
third round win over David Nalbandian when he suddenly stopped
talking, then covered his face with his hands and slumped to
the floor.
Journalists were ordered to leave the room and the lights
were turned down as medical staff were called in to treat the
Spaniard, who had slowly slid from his chair and on to the
floor behind a desk.
A trainer massaged his right leg while another man gave
Nadal ice and fluids. Nadal remained on the floor for about 10
minutes before he was eventually helped to his feet.
He returned to the conference room shortly after to explain
what happened, smiling and playing down the incident.
"I just have cramping in my leg. That's all," he said. "I
just have cramping in front and behind. That's why. It was so
painful. That's all."
Nadal had just beaten Nalbandian 7-6 6-1 7-5 on a baking
hot day at Flushing Meadows to book his place in the fourth
round and was not the only player struggling with the heat.
Italy's Flavia Pennetta was so overcome by the humidity on
court that she began dry retching when she was serving for the
match in the second set against China's Peng Shuai.
Pennetta, who had upset Maria Sharapova in the third round,
looked to be in danger of losing her way when she failed to
hold her serve then fell behind 6-2 in the tiebreaker.
But the 29-year-old Italian quickly regained her composure
and reeled off the next six points in a row to win 6-4 7-6 and
advance to a quarter-final with unseeded German Angelique
Kerber.
"I was feeling really bad," said Pennetta. "I think was
because it's really humid today. It's hot. And also, when you
are there you have a lot of emotion in the court.
"My body just need to breathe, and I starting maybe to have
the sensation to throw up. But doesn't, without nothing inside,
so it didn't come out."
There was no sign of what was to come from Nadal as he
eased his way past Nalbandian in straight sets.
By his own lofty standards, it was not a great performance
by Nadal but he survived against an experienced and difficult
opponent and has yet to drop a set in the tournament.
His title defence remains on track although the second seed
needs to keep improving. His serve, which provided the
foundations for his win last year, remains scratchy and he is
still struggling to regain his confidence after losing the
Wimbledon final to Novak Djokovic.
"I think I have played better every day," Nadal said.
"Today, for moments, I played, in my opinion, at a very,
very positive level, very high level."
Nadal's next opponent is Gilles Muller of Luxembourg, who
beat Russia's Igor Kunitsyn 6-1 6-4 6-4.
Another Spaniard, fifth seed David Ferrer, also advanced to
the last 16, defeating Florian Mayer of Germany 6-1 6-2 7-6.
Ferrer will now play former U.S. Open champion Andy Roddick, a
6-1 6-4 7-6 winner over Julien Benneteau of France.
