* Rain washes out another day at U.S. Open
* Players complain that conditions on court unsafe
(updates after women's matches also suspended)
By Julian Linden
NEW YORK, Sept 7 The U.S. Open was washed out
for the second day in a row Wednesday, leaving organisers
scrambling to clear a backlog and appease players who revolted
against conditions on the court.
U.S. Tennis Association (USTA) officials reluctantly
canceled all six men's single matches, including four
fourth-round clashes originally scheduled for the previous day,
after just 16 minutes of play in the day session.
They left open the possibility of playing the four women's
quarter-finals in the evening session, but they too were
cancelled because of persistent drizzle from the remnants of
Tropical Storm Lee, just as the players were about to warm-up
on court.
"It was definitely misting out there and with my luck I
would have broke my neck and I was not up for that today," said
Serena Williams.
Thousands of paying spectators retreated to the exit gates,
leaving officials with another hefty refund bill and the
possibility that the championship will be pushed to a third
week for the fourth year in succession.
"This is one of the biggest events in tennis, a grand slam
tournament event with huge revenues, so maybe they should
consider a roof in future," said top seed Novak Djokovic,
echoing sentiments that others have advocated for years.
Djokovic, whose quarter-final against his Serbian Davis Cup
team mate Janko Tipsarevic was postponed before he even made it
on court, said he supported the players who complained about
being ordered to start playing when it was still sprinkling.
Rafa Nadal, Andy Murray and Andy Roddick confronted
tournament organizers after their matches were halted, saying
the conditions were already dangerous before they began.
"It was still raining when they called us on court. The
rain never really stopped, the courts were not dry," said
Nadal, who was trailing Gilles Muller 3-0 when play was
stopped.
"I know the fans are there but the health of the players is
important."
Roddick, who was leading fifth seed David Ferrer 3-1, also
said the well-being of the players was paramount.
"I understand they need to put tennis on television, I
understand the business side of it, but they need to make sure
the players are safe," Roddick said.
The USTA defended their actions, saying they believed the
courts were fit to play on but had agreed to take the players'
concerns into account when they suspended play.
"Conditions may be not ideal, but still can be safe," the
USTA said in a statement.
"However, if a player or players feel that conditions are
unsafe, we listen to them, as we have always done, and the
referee uses that information as part of his/her assessment on
whether to continue or halt play."
The cancellations have left officials racing against time
to finish the tournament by Sunday, and some of the men facing
the daunting prospect of having to play four best-of-five set
matches in as many days.
In each of the last three years, the men's final has been
held over until the Monday because of rain delays, triggering
an annual debate over why there is still no roofed court at the
National Tennis Center.
The center courts at both the Australian Open and Wimbledon
have retractable roofs, while organisers of the French Open
plan to cover up their main court by 2014.
However, the USTA has balked at the idea because of the
enormous cost of covering Arthur Ashe Stadium, the largest
tennis stadium in the world.
"I'd love to have a roof. Having said that, a roof on
Arthur Ashe Stadium is technologically a challenge and
financially its cost is prohibitive, upward of $200 million,"
said tournament director Jim Curley.
"Would I love to a have a roof? Sure, I'd love to have
numerous roofs. Do I think it's gonna happen? I think it's a
real challenge for a roof to be put on Ashe."
