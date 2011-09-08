* Nadal and Murray rush through in straight sets

* Roddick and Isner upset higher-ranked opponents

* Williams and Stosur reach women's semi-final (Recasts after later matches)

By Julian Linden

NEW YORK, Sept 8 Rafa Nadal led a charge of players who took it upon themselves to get the U.S. Open back on track by racing through matches on Thursday after rain wiped out the previous two days of the year's final grand slam.

Nadal and Andy Murray, who are both unhappy at the daunting prospect of having to win four matches in four days to claim the title, were in no mood for charity against their unseeded opponents and won their fourth-round matches in straight sets.

Andy Roddick and John Isner pulled off two upsets, beating higher-ranked European opponents in four sets, to keep the American flag flying in the men's draw. But Roddick was also fuming as his match was moved to an outside court because of wet patches on one of the main stadium courts.

Serena Williams was all smiles as she overcame a wobbly start with her serve to defeat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia 7-5 6-1 and reach the semi-finals of the women's draw and edge closer to a fourth title at Flushing Meadows.

She was joined by a jubilant Sam Stosur, who is on the other side of the draw. The Australian demolished world number two Vera Zvonareva 6-3 6-3 and is lurking as the biggest threat to Williams.

Nadal, who led a player revolt against tournament officials who tried to make him play during the drizzle on Wednesday, kept alive his championship defence with a 7-6 6-1 6-2 win over Luxembourg's Gilles Muller but was in no mood for celebrating.

The Spaniard remains annoyed that the men's draw has become lopsided because of the showers.

While he would have to play four times in four days to retain his title, players in the top half of the draw that completed their fourth round matches on Monday before the weather turned foul, would only have to play three times.

"That's not fair, but that's what it is," he growled. "If you don't have rest, you have a big chance not (to) be fit enough to play well (in) the next match."

Nadal found a sympathetic ear in Murray, his likely semi-final opponent. The Scotsman produced his best display of the tournament so far to crush American wildcard Donald Young but knows the hardest challengers are yet to come.

"It's not ideal, but that's kind of what you have to deal with just now. You've just got to get on with it," he said.

"You've just got to try and embrace the situation and do all the right things to get yourself ready if you have to play four matches in four days."

FARCICAL SCENES

Tournament organizers were berated by some players on Wednesday for trying to push ahead with matches when the courts were still wet and there were more farcical scenes on Thursday when the Louis Armstrong Stadium court started leaking water.

Officials said the moisture that was trapped underneath started to evaporate on the surface because of the sunshine.

Roddick confronted officials about the state of the court after resuming his match with Spanish fifth seed David Ferrer.

The players returned to the locker room as staff tried in vain to dry the court with towels and a vacuum before the match was eventually moved to an outside court with seating for less than 600 spectators.

"I'm baffled, I'm baffled. Find us a court," Roddick snapped at officials. "At a certain point that has to take precedence over what people can watch."

Roddick's 6-3 6-4 3-6 6-3 win sets up a quarter-final clash with Nadal while Isner, also playing on an outside court, beat French 12th seed Gilles Simon 7-6 3-6 7-6 7-6.

Williams, in the early stages of a comeback after suffering serious health problems, will play either world number Caroline Wozniacki or Germany's Andrea Petkovic in the semis while Stosur will meet either Flavia Pennetta or Angelique Kerber. (Editing by Frank Pingue; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)