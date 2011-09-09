By Julian Linden
| NEW YORK, Sept 9
NEW YORK, Sept 9 Rafa Nadal and Andy Murray
joined Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in the semi-finals of
the U.S. Open after thrashing their American opponents at
Flushing Meadows on Friday.
The host-nation's hopes of winning the men's title
evaporated on a perfect sunny day in New York with U.S. First
Lady Michelle Obama watching from the stands, as Andy Roddick
and John Isner departed in quick succession, leaving the top
players in the world to battle for the title.
Roddick, a shadow of the player who won the title in 2003
as he struggled with a leg injury and a superior opponent, was
ripped apart by Nadal 6-2 6-1 6-3 in under two hours.
The Spaniard may have been struggling with his form and
confidence for the past few months but the defending champion
showed that he has lost none of his ruthless ambition.
Murray was less convincing against Isner but the towering
American provided a much stiffer test than his countryman.
He took a set off Murray and pushed the fourth to a
tiebreak only to find someone who has able to blunt his
devastating serve and the Scotsman won 7-5 6-4 3-6 7-6.
"When he's serving you have no option other than to just
try and get yourself in the rallies," Murray said. "You're
under a lot of pressure on your own service games, so you don't
want to just be rash and start trying to make huge winners or
do anything stupid."
There will be little time for Nadal and Murray to celebrate
their wins with the pair due back on center court on Saturday
afternoon for their semi-final.
"It's always a pleasure to play against Andy," Nadal said.
"The matches against him are always exciting, so it will be a
big challenge for me."
Federer and Djokovic also meet Saturday and the winner of
each men's semis will enjoy a day off as tournament organisers
moved the final from Sunday to Monday after two days of play
were washed out.
The rescheduling has also affected the women's draw. The
final, normally played on Saturday night, has been moved to
Sunday, the 10th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, while
both semi-finals will be played on Saturday.
With four semi-final matches scheduled for the same day,
tournament officials have taken the unusual step of scheduling
one of them on a much smaller showcourt.
The semi-final between Australia's Sam Stosur and unseeded
German Angelique Kerber will be played on the Grandstand as
Louis Armstrong Stadium was still not suitable for play after
the heavy rain during the week.
