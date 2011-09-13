NEW YORK, Sept 12 Serbia's Novak Djokovic beat Rafa Nadal of Spain 6-2 6-4 6-7 6-1 on Monday to win the final of the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows.

Djokovic regained his composure after failing to serve out the match in the third set to seal victory after more than four hours and capture his third grand slam title of the year after winning the Australian Open and Wimbledon.