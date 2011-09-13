Tennis-Nadal pulls out of Rotterdam Open to rest
MADRID, Feb 9 Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from next week's Rotterdam Open after being advised by doctors to rest, he said on Thursday.
NEW YORK, Sept 12 Serbia's Novak Djokovic beat Rafa Nadal of Spain 6-2 6-4 6-7 6-1 on Monday to win the final of the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows.
Djokovic regained his composure after failing to serve out the match in the third set to seal victory after more than four hours and capture his third grand slam title of the year after winning the Australian Open and Wimbledon. (Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by ; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Feb 9 (Gracenote) - Results from the Ecuador Open Men's Singles matches on Wednesday Round 2 8-Renzo Olivo (Argentina) beat Santiago Giraldo (Colombia) 7-6(3) 2-6 6-3 2-Albert Ramos (Spain) beat Alejandro Falla (Colombia) 6-2 7-5 Roberto Carballes (Spain) beat Giovanni Lapentti (Ecuador) 6-3 6-4 4-Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil) beat Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia) 7-6(8) 7-6(2) Round 1 Victor Estrella (Dominican Republic) beat Andrej Martin (Slovakia) 3-6 6-2
