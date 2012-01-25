* Serb sets up semi-final against Murray
* Sharapova to meet Kvitova in Wimbledon final repeat
By Peter Rutherford
MELBOURNE, Jan 25 World number one Novak
Djokovic survived an energy-sapping streetfight with David
Ferrer and Andy Murray cut Kei Nishikori down to size to reach
the Australian Open semi-finals on Wednesday.
Defending champion Djokovic appeared to tweak a hamstring
early in the second set as he lunged along the baseline but
ground out a 6-4 7-6 6-1 win in two hours, 44 minutes.
Briton Murray had a far less taxing time against Japanese
Nishikori, who was walking tall after a shock win over world
number six Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the fourth round.
Murray dominated Nishikori despite struggling on serve,
pounding out a 6-3 6-3 6-1 win to set up a semi-final clash with
Djokovic.
Another giant-killer, Ekaterina Makarova, failed to build on
her stunning upset of Serena Williams and lost 6-2 6-3 to Maria
Sharapova, while world number two Petra Kvitova made heavy
weather of beating unseeded Italian Sara Errani.
Serb Djokovic has been in majestic form since his Australian
Open win kickstarted a stellar 2011 season but it was heart and
lungs that got him past Ferrer.
The 24-year-old was bent double, gasping for breath early in
the first set as the terrier-like Spaniard dragged him to the
four corners of the court in a succession of lung-bursting
rallies.
PHYSICAL TEST
Ferrer doggedly chased down everything thrown at him but was
powerless to stop Djokovic's charge to victory as the Serbian
found his range with blistering backhands and mixed in some deft
dropshots to keep the fifth seed guessing.
"David makes you run, makes you play an extra shot, makes
you earn your points," Djokovic said.
"In these conditions, at this stage of the tournament when
you're playing somebody like David, somebody that has great
shots from both sides from the baseline, makes you always play
over five to 10 shots in the rally, your physical strength and
endurance comes into question."
Murray's coach Ivan Lendl was on hand to check out the
Scot's semi-final opponent and will have been rubbing his hands
with glee watching Djokovic being pushed to the limit.
Murray was never in any danger of succumbing to another
seismic shock at Melbourne Park against Nishikori, who had
ousted Frenchman Tsonga to become the first Japanese man through
to the last eight in Melbourne for 80 years.
Cheered on by kimono-clad fans, 24th seed Nishikori did not
hang around long enough to be a pain in Murray's neck and the
Japanese bowed out with barely a whimper.
"I had a sore neck today when I woke up and I wasn't feeling
all my serve. I don't know if it had anything to do with that,"
the 24-year-old Briton told reporters.
"It's good to see that I've been playing my best tennis at
the slams because that's something the last couple years I
wanted to make sure I was doing. That wasn't always the case."
GRUNTING DEBATE
Russian Sharapova probably expected a tougher time against
compatriot Makarova, who had knocked out five-times champion
Williams.
The world number 56 had beaten Williams with venomous
backhands and dogged determination but was let down by an
insipid serve against Sharapova.
While the Melbourne Park crowd have given fellow primal
screamer Victoria Azarenka a hard time throughout the tournament
they were more forgiving of the Sharapova shrieks.
Sharapova, who won the last of her three slams at Melbourne
Park in 2008, shrugged off the debate about her "grunting" and
said she had no plans to tone it down.
"I've been the same over the course of my career. No one
important enough has told me to change or do something
different," she added.
Sharapova will play Kvitova for a place in the final after
the Czech bounced Italian surprise package Errani out of the
quarter-finals 6-4 6-4 in the day's opening match.
The diminutive Errani would not have looked out of place in
a ball-kids' uniform but measured up well against six-footer
Kvitova, refusing to buckle under her brutal backhands.
Kvitova, who beat Sharapova in last year's Wimbledon final,
failed to find her rhythm but dug deep for the win.
"At the beginning I was a little nervous because I knew
everybody expected it to be an easy match," the 21-year-old told
reporters.
"Of course you have a little pressure on your back because
you have a grand slam and everybody is expecting that you win
all your matches when you play. Bit it's not really easy."
Kvitova, Azarenka and Sharapova are vying to take overthe
world number one ranking from Caroline Wozniacki, who was
knocked out by Kim Clijsters on Tuesday.
