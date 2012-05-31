(Adds quotes, details)
PARIS May 31 Local favourite Paul-Henri Mathieu
came out on top in a record 76-game marathon when he beat
American 10th seed John Isner 6-7 6-4 6-4 3-6 18-16 in their
second-round match on Thursday.
The duo set a French Open record for most games played,
surpassing the mark shared by four matches, since tiebreaks were
introduced in 1973.
The all time record at Roland Garros was set in 1957 with 83
games played between Australian Robert Mark and Hungary's Antal
Jancso.
At five hours 41 minutes, it was also the second longest
match played at the claycourt grand slam behind Fabrice
Santoro's six hours 33 minute epic win against fellow Frenchman
Arnaud Clement.
"I find it hard to realise that I won that match," Mathieu,
who came back from a 15-month injury layoff in January and
needed a wildcard to play in Paris after his ranking nosedived
to 261, told a courtside interviewer.
"Thanks to all those who supported me through hard times,"
the tearful Frenchman, who reached a career-high rank of 12th in
the world in 2008, added. "Of course, I'm tired. I dug into my
innermost depths."
Mathieu, who underwent reconstructive knee surgery, is now
just one match away from equalling his best performance at
Roland Garros.
Isner holds the overall all time record of games played
(183) when he beat France's Nicolas Mahut 6-4 3-6 6-7 7-6 70-68
at Wimbledon in 2010 in 11 hours and five minutes in the longest
professional tennis match played.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)