PARIS May 31 As the man who emerged victorious
from "the endless match", John Isner should have known a thing
or two about winning grand slam marathons.
Except that, on Thursday, the American simply did not
possess the firepower or the energy to crawl over the finishing
line as he came off second best in a 76-game, five hour 41
minute test of endurance against a Frenchman who was playing
with a broken toe.
Paul Henri Mathieu's 6-7 6-4 6-4 3-6 18-16 victory not only
left his feet black and blue but was even more remarkable as
less than a year ago he did not know if he would ever play
professional tennis again as he was hobbling around in a plaster
cast after undergoing major reconstructive leg surgery.
"It stinks that I lost, but sleeping on a match like this
isn't much fun," said a glum Isner.
If anyone knows the elation and adrenalin rush going through
Mathieu's veins on Thursday, it will be Isner.
It was less than two years ago that he beat Nicolas Mahut in
the longest ever tennis match in the first round at Wimbledon.
He won 6-4 3-6 6-7 7-6 70-68 for a total of 183 games. The
match lasted 11 hours five minutes and the final set alone
lasted eight hours 11 minutes.
That surreal freak show sent statisticians into overdrive
and Thursday's match, although half as long timewise, secured
its own place in tennis annals as it was a Roland Garros record
in terms of games played.
Such landmarks failed to impress Isner.
"I am just going to go home, I don't want to think about
tennis right now," he said.
There was a sense of deja vu about the showdown on Philippe
Chatrier court.
Just as in Wimbledon, it pitted an American against a
Frenchman, albeit one who had broken his toe nine days ago.
Just as in Wimbledon, there was a danger the match would not
be completed in a single day with light fading fast over Roland
Garros.
But there was one major difference.
At Wimbledon, Isner had the advantage of serving first
throughout the fifth set.
In Paris, he was the one serving second in the fifth set and
knew that with one slip up, there would be no second chances
and he would be on that early flight home.
He held firm for his first 16 service games. In fact such
was Isner's survival instinct, that Mathieu managed to convert
only four of his 24 break point opportunities.
Crucially the last one was the one that counted.
After watching six match points come and go, a disbelieving
Mathieu appeared to go into a trance as it dawned on him that
Isner's forehand had sailed wide and victory was his.
"At the end of the match, I did not even believe I won the
match. We played for more than five hours, and I thought it was
not going to finish," said Mathieu, who held up his celebratory
tipple during the news conference: a bottle of energy drink.
"I remember Mahut's match. So I just couldn't believe it was
over," added the man who needed a wildcard to play in Paris
after his ranking slumped to 261.
"Four days before this tournament, I broke a toe against a
bench. After the match I have two bruises on two nails of my
toes, because (they) hit the shoe for six hours. It's just a
bruise. There are worse things than that."
