Tennis-Dolgopolov upsets Nishikori to win Argentina Open
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 19 Unseeded Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov upset favourite Kei Nishikori 7-6(4) 6-4 to win the Argentina Open on Sunday and lift his first title in five years.
NEW YORK Aug 29 John Isner, America's biggest hope for a home champion in the men's event, survived a big challenge from Belgian veteran Xavier Malisse to move into the second round of the U.S. Open on Wednesday.
World number 57 Malisse had a set point that would have forced the match into a deciding set but ninth seed Isner saved it with his 20th ace and snatched a 6-3, 7-6, 5-7, 7-6 victory.
Isner won the warm-up event in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, last week and was in control after the first two sets, only for Malisse to hit back.
The Swiss missed a simple backhand volley at 9-9 in the fourth-set tiebreak and Isner then launched an unreturnable serve to claim his place in round two. (Editing by Steve Ginsburg)
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 19 Unseeded Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov upset favourite Kei Nishikori 7-6(4) 6-4 to win the Argentina Open on Sunday and lift his first title in five years.
Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Result from the Buenos Aires Open Men's Singles Final on Sunday Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) beat 1-Kei Nishikori (Japan) 7-6(4) 6-4
Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Results from the Dubai Championships Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Sunday Kristyna Pliskova (Czech Republic) beat 16-Roberta Vinci (Italy) 3-6 7-5 6-3 Laura Siegemund (Germany) beat Silvia Soler Espinosa (Spain) 6-7(4) 6-4 7-6(3) Mona Barthel (Germany) beat Jelena Jankovic (Serbia) 6-1 6-3 Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) beat 14-Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia) 7-6(6) 2-6 6-4 Viktorija Golubic (Switzerland) beat Cagla Buyukakcay (Turkey) 6-7(4) 6-3 6