NEW YORK, Sept 9 American John Isner showed he has more than just a booming serve during his quarter-final loss to Andy Murray but found the Briton's gritty play too hard to shake on a baking hot day at Flushing Meadows on Friday.

Isner fought back from two sets down and was poised to take the match the distance before his big serve and usual tiebreak form deserted him and he fell to fourth-seeded Murray in the fourth set decider. [ID:nN1E788166]

"I would have liked my chances in a fifth set today had it gone that way, but it wasn't to be. He was the better player today. He deserved it," the 28th-sedded Isner, who won 13 of 14 tiebreakers in U.S. Open play, told reporters.

"It's been a good run for me, but I'm still disappointed right now. I'm not satisfied," added the world number 22 following his promising outing at the year's final major which proved a little more expensive than Isner first thought.

During his fourth round defeat of Gilles Simon the American used more than 10 shirts as he was sweating so much and needed to buy more. But in hotter conditions and faced with Murray he displayed the kind of fitness levels from his 11-hour record match at last year's Wimbledon.

"Yeah, I'm a sweater," he sighed.

Isner has a long way to go to catch the game's leading lights but the 26-year-old is confident he can close the gap.

"This is a good thing to build on, and I've had a really good summer. I'll take some time off and then I'll try to finish the year strong," said Isner.

"A lot of people think the tennis season is over after the Open, but there are a lot of big tournaments to be played."

There are two remaining Masters events this season, in Shanghai in October and in Paris in November, and then the year culminates in the Nov. 20 - 27 ATP World Tour finals in London.