NEW YORK, Sept 9 American John Isner showed he
has more than just a booming serve during his quarter-final
loss to Andy Murray but found the Briton's gritty play too hard
to shake on a baking hot day at Flushing Meadows on Friday.
Isner fought back from two sets down and was poised to take
the match the distance before his big serve and usual tiebreak
form deserted him and he fell to fourth-seeded Murray in the
fourth set decider. [ID:nN1E788166]
"I would have liked my chances in a fifth set today had it
gone that way, but it wasn't to be. He was the better player
today. He deserved it," the 28th-sedded Isner, who won 13 of 14
tiebreakers in U.S. Open play, told reporters.
"It's been a good run for me, but I'm still disappointed
right now. I'm not satisfied," added the world number 22
following his promising outing at the year's final major which
proved a little more expensive than Isner first thought.
During his fourth round defeat of Gilles Simon the American
used more than 10 shirts as he was sweating so much and needed
to buy more. But in hotter conditions and faced with Murray he
displayed the kind of fitness levels from his 11-hour record
match at last year's Wimbledon.
"Yeah, I'm a sweater," he sighed.
Isner has a long way to go to catch the game's leading
lights but the 26-year-old is confident he can close the gap.
"This is a good thing to build on, and I've had a really
good summer. I'll take some time off and then I'll try to
finish the year strong," said Isner.
"A lot of people think the tennis season is over after the
Open, but there are a lot of big tournaments to be played."
There are two remaining Masters events this season, in
Shanghai in October and in Paris in November, and then the year
culminates in the Nov. 20 - 27 ATP World Tour finals in London.
