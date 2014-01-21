MELBOURNE Jan 21 Teenager Eugenie Bouchard became the first Canadian to reach the last four of the Australian Open when she upset former French Open champion Ana Ivanovic 5-7 7-5 6-2 on Tuesday.

Ivanovic had stunned world number one Serena Williams in the fourth round and looked on course for a first grand slam semi-final since her 2008 Roland Garros triumph after clinching the first set against Bouchard in 47 minutes.

But Bouchard raced to a 4-1 lead in the second and while Ivanovic reined her in as the pair traded service breaks, the 31st ranked Canadian levelled the match at 1-1 when the Serbian double faulted on set point.

Ivanovic, who had already twice had treatment on her left hip, looked less likely to win the longer the match went on and Bouchard duly set up a semi-final meeting with China's Li Na. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Peter Rutherford)