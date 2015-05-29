Tennis-Lucic-Baroni beats Radwanska for second time this year
March 25 Polish fifth seed Agnieszka Radwanska was the highest women's casualty at the Miami Open on Saturday, blown away for the second time this year by Croatian Mirjana Lucic-Baroni.
PARIS May 29 Former champion Ana Ivanovic of Serbia raced into the fourth round of the French Open with a 6-0 6-3 demolition of Croatian Donna Vekic on Friday.
The seventh seed, who won the Roland Garros title in 2008, suffered a minor glitch in the second set when she lost eight points in a row as Vekic rebelled to move a break up for 2-1.
But that was as close as the world number 165 came to an upset as Ivanovic won five of the six remaining games on court Suzanne Lenglen.
Ivanovic, who has never made it past the last 16 here since her triumph, next faces either Russian Elena Vesnina or another Russian, ninth seed Ekaterina Makarova. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
