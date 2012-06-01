Tennis-Carreno Busta downs Norwegian teen to reach Rio final
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 25 Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta came from a set down to beat Norwegian teenager Casper Ruud 2-6 7-5 6-0 and reach the final of the Rio Open on Saturday.
PARIS, June 1 Former champion Ana Ivanovic went out of the French Open on Friday, beaten 1-6 7-5 6-3 by Italian claycourt specialist Sara Errani in an erratic third-round display.
Ivanovic, the Roland Garros winner in 2008 and a former world number one, started well on the Suzanne Lenglen showcourt but her game deteriorated and, at one stage in the final set, she hit three double faults in a row.
Errani, seeded 21st while Ivanovic was number 13, served well and won points at the net before taking victory on her second matchpoint when the Serbian put a forehand wide.
Errani will now meet either third seed Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland or 26th-seeded Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova, another former champion. (Reporting by Clare Fallon; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)
Feb 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Rio de Janeiro Open Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 2-Dominic Thiem (Austria) beat 5-Albert Ramos (Spain) 6-1 6-4 4-Pablo Carreno (Spain) beat Casper Ruud (Norway) 2-6 7-5 6-0
Feb 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Delray Beach International Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 3-Jack Sock (U.S.) beat Donald Young (U.S.) 6-4 7-6(2)