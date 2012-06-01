(Adds quotes)

By Clare Fallon

PARIS, June 1 Former champion Ana Ivanovic went out of the French Open on Friday, beaten 1-6 7-5 6-3 by Italian claycourt specialist Sara Errani in an erratic third-round display.

Ivanovic, the Roland Garros winner in 2008 and a former world number one, started well on the Suzanne Lenglen showcourt but her game deteriorated and, at one stage in the final set, she hit three double faults in a row.

Errani, seeded 21st while Ivanovic was number 13, served well and won points at the net before taking victory on her second matchpoint when the Serbian put a forehand wide.

Errani will now meet 26th-seeded Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova, another former champion, who knocked out third seed Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland 6-1 6-2.

Ivanovic took full responsibility for her loss, saying: "I was making some unforced errors when I was too flat-footed.

"In the third set I was creating a lot of opportunities and missing a lot of easy, easy finishing balls and that is something I am not happy about," the world number 14 told a news conference.

"Some double faults really came out of nowhere. Maybe I wasn't using my legs enough."

Errani, who said her coach had told her to play to Ivanovic's backhand as much as possible, was delighted with the win.

"It is one of my best," she told a news conference. "She is not top 10 now but she has always been among the top players, so I am very happy." (Reporting by Clare Fallon; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)