NEW YORK Aug 30 Former world number one Ana Ivanovic cruised into the third round of the U.S. Open with a 6-2 6-2 victory over Swede Sofia Arvidsson under sunny skies on Thursday in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The 13th seeded Ivanovic, who broke Arvidsson's serve six times, needed only 64 minutes to advance while defeating her 28-year-old rival for the fourth time in five career meetings.

In the third round, Ivanovic will either face American Sloane Stephens or German qualifier Tatjana Malek.

Ivanovic enjoyed a 39-7 advantage in winners, as Arvidsson's groundstrokes did little to offset the arsenal of her 24-year-old Serbian opponent trying to advance to the quarter-finals for the first time at Flushing Meadows. (Reporting By Steve Ginsburg; Editing by Frank Pingue)