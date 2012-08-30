NEW YORK Aug 30 Former world number one Ana
Ivanovic cruised into the third round of the U.S. Open with a
6-2 6-2 victory over Swede Sofia Arvidsson under sunny skies on
Thursday in Arthur Ashe Stadium.
The 13th seeded Ivanovic, who broke Arvidsson's serve six
times, needed only 64 minutes to advance while defeating her
28-year-old rival for the fourth time in five career meetings.
In the third round, Ivanovic will either face American
Sloane Stephens or German qualifier Tatjana Malek.
Ivanovic enjoyed a 39-7 advantage in winners, as Arvidsson's
groundstrokes did little to offset the arsenal of her
24-year-old Serbian opponent trying to advance to the
quarter-finals for the first time at Flushing Meadows.
(Reporting By Steve Ginsburg; Editing by Frank Pingue)