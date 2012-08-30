* Fourth victory over Arvidsson in five career meetings
* Will play Sloane Stephens or Tatjana Malek in next round
By Steve Ginsburg
NEW YORK, Aug 30 Former world number one Ana
Ivanovic overcame her lack of hardcourt preparation and cruised
into the third round of the U.S. Open with a 6-2 6-2 victory
over Swede Sofia Arvidsson on Thursday in Arthur Ashe Stadium.
The 13th seeded Ivanovic, who broke Arvidsson's serve six
times, needed only 64 minutes to advance while defeating her
28-year-old rival for the fourth time in five career meetings.
Arvidsson's counter-punching groundstrokes did little to
offset the arsenal of her Serbian opponent trying to advance to
the quarter-finals for the first time at Flushing Meadows.
"I'm very happy about today's match because she's a tough
opponent," said Ivanovic, who enjoyed a 39-7 advantage in
winners. "She does retrieve a lot of balls. She likes to use
pace off an opponent... I'm very pleased."
Ivanovic, 24, played only one hardcourt match in the run-up
to Flushing Meadows as she has battled a tendon injury in her
foot as well as a variety of other health issues.
She was routed by Roberta Vinci 6-0 6-0 in Montreal earlier
this month before withdrawing from the tour stop in Cincinnati.
"I still have a handful of pills every morning," she said
with a laugh. "It's never a good time for an injury but it's
also part of our sport. ... But at the moment, I feel healthy.
My foot has been healing."
The 2008 French Open winner, who will play either American
Sloane Stephens or German qualifier Tatjana Malek in the third
round, said she is hungry to return to the top of the women's
game and give herself a shot at winning another grand slam.
"It's been a long process of getting my mind there and my
body and game and everything together," said Ivanovic. "Still,
it's going to be a lot of hard work and a long process but I'm
starting to enjoy it as well. If it doesn't happen this week,
it's coming. Things are coming together."
(Editing by Frank Pingue)