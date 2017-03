PARIS, June 2 Former champion Ana Ivanovic was at her brilliant, aggressive best as the seventh seed swept aside Ukraine's Elina Svitolina 6-3 6-2 on Tuesday to storm into the French Open semi-finals.

The Serb, who lifted the Suzanne Lenglen Cup in 2008, shrugged off the windy conditions to set up a meeting with Spain's Garbine Muguruza or Czech Lucie Safarova.

Ivanovic took control early on and never allowed her 19th-seeded opponent into the contest on Court Philippe Chatrier.

She put an end to a one-sided encounter on her third match point with a forehand passing shot.

